It's finally patch time for Verdant Village again. I was hoping to push this out a little more quickly than I did honestly. I kept running into small issues or new bugs that prevented me from doing so however. It sort of turned into a situation of “just one more thing, then I’ll patch” until, well, here we are.

Thanks for your patience on the matter. For a brief summary, this patch isn’t anything radical. There are a few changes and additions and some QoL for the most part. With everything in this patch taken care of I’m hoping to focus more on adding some overdue content to the game. It’s been a while since I added an NPC to the game and there are still plenty to add. Secrets were also something I wanted to start getting around to as they house some of the more interesting rewards. The compendium (a built-in mini wiki) seems like something people would like as well. There’s also a multitude of other things to tackle, but that’s not exactly new.

In any case, this is a patch not a news update so I won’t babble on forever. Below is a full list of the changes made to the game. As usual if you encounter an issue feel free to report it and I’ll look into the problem as quickly as I can.

Verdant Village Patch 0.4.5 Full Changelog

Additions

Added a quest for Sven

Alchemy has been changed in a large way. You will no longer receive recipes from quests, and any you’ve gotten will be forgotten post patch. Instead, alchemy items can be combined to discover alchemy recipes in the game

Many alchemy items have been added to the game as a result of the previous change to the system. This was done as the basic code for these items was already intact in the game and coding the game to ignore these entries would have likely caused more issues in the future. A broad note is that not everything has a use right now, but will in the future

Contrary to what I just said, I’ve added several potions with new effects that can now be made via alchemy

Added a silo to the game which will automatically feed animals housed in tier three barns or coops. This building is rewarded from the “Rancher’s Trial” quest. If you have completed the quest already it will be unlocked for you. You can construct this building via Simeon as usual, and like the stable you can only have one at a time

Added built in storage for barns and coops, each building now has a single small chest within it for storage

Hunting animals will now produce bones as an item which can be turned into stock at your cooking station. TIL you can make stock from bones, who knew, not me, that’s who

Truffle system for pigs has been overhauled. Pigs will now find a truffle every day, but there are now several types of truffles with different rarities. Obviously, the rarer ones have less of a chance of being found. This should make pigs feel like a more worthwhile purchase

Added both gates and large gates for placeable walls, these can be ordered from the shipping chest and are available from the start of the game

Reset the quest “Gardening Aid” for Remi and made it temporarily unavailable due to the changes in alchemy rewards. This will be readded once the new reward is implemented

Reset the quest “Fishy Friends” for Mattias and made it temporarily unavailable due to the changes in alchemy rewards. This will be readded once the new reward is implemented

QoL (Quality of Life)

Recalibrated surface mining node spawns so that the game will no longer be stuck in a state where it cannot spawn any more nodes in a certain zone. If you failed to every see nodes respawn in the swamp, this change should fix that

Recalibrated forage spawns in the world so that spawns will be more evenly distributed in the world throughout the various zones

Updated animal status for pigs to show the types of truffles they have found

The perk associated with truffle finding has also been modified to compensate for the changes to pigs

Pigs will now always find a gilded truffle on their birthday

Added a smaller complete image of archeology puzzle artifacts to serve as a helpful guide for completing the puzzles

Updated fermentation buff descriptions to match buff names

Added a fishery tutorial

Modified Quent’s “Alchemical Wonders” quest to adhere to the new alchemy system

Modified Petra’s rockslide clearing quest to adhere to the new alchemy system

Modified Alice’s “Dying for Dye” quest to, you guessed it, adhere to the new alchemy system

Put a character limit in place for names. The limit it around 20 characters, this is mostly just to prevent putting in something extremely long as it starts to make the dialogue look a bit odd in a lot of cases.

Moved animal feed to be in the front of Mel’s store to make it more easily accessible

Altered quest reward text for the “Helpful Hunter” quest to say “Sconce” instead of “Wall Candle” to match the object blueprints given

Adjusted animal spawn rates for hunting to make some animals easier to find in different seasons

Shrunk the barn interior to a more reasonable size

Balance Changes

Added a few seeds to the starting chest when starting a new game, mostly as something to hopefully give a bit of direction for players new to the genre as unlike other games you aren’t really explicitly told to farm

Changed the mines to spawn coal veins on every level, this chance is still far less than normal past floor 60

Raised amber drop rate in the mines from floor 1-20

Reworked fishing traps to always yield at least 2 fish before breaking, however they can catch up to 10 in total. Once the related perk is acquired these odds are more favorable as well

Mildly increased ore seam spawn rate in all floors of the mines

When archeology is unlocked more fragments are spawned initially to prevent the player from finding keystones as easily

Bug Fixes