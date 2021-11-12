YouTube

New Build!

Hi guys, we’re back with more improvements made to Iragon. Most of the improvements and new content is in the Experimental Hall.

Skirt Physics Improvements

First, we have adjusted the skirt physics to the BDSM girl and the new village girl in Third Person. There were issues where the skirt was colliding with the player and it went crazy, so we fixed that and it should be all fine now. All the girls in the WIP content room have intractable skirts. Go ahead and give them a try and leave some feedback.

The village girl also has new colour variations made to her outfit.

New Merchant Animations

Another new thing we added is locomotion animations for the Merchant woman that have physics. She’s located in the room next door showcasing all her in combat movements, running animations, and ability animations.

New Music

We’re excited to say we have new music for our cutscenes. The end of the sewers where Brianna and Darick look at the road ahead now has an ominous sound when the dark elf appears. And as for the BDSM character cutscene, now it has music and sound effects.

A few bug fixes we made were:

The downed state of the followers now properly works by long pressing “F” and it “gives the followers enough health” to get back into action.

We also made fixes to the Merchant woman’s ranged attacks and made them more accurate.

And the followers no longer attack enemies that are already dead.

What are the best VR games with sex?

We're constantly looking for ideas to improve our sex scenes and mini-games. Do you have any examples of VR games with nice sex scenes or interactions that we can draw inspiration from?