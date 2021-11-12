Tooltip scaling, campaign mission 3, 4, 5 audio

In summary I have done some polishing on campaign missions and the ingame tooltip. I have also added some voice lines and put a limited on the amount of sounds that play when you click a building.

I have also done playtests of capmaign missions 1-5. All in all it seemed good to me, but I am also awaiting some input/feedback from the people on Discord.

There is also a new weapon called the Krautak that has been added. More refinement of it will follow, but the initial implementation works. The Plasma Fortress now also has an Iron Dome attached to it.