Tooltip scaling, campaign mission 3, 4, 5 audio

In summary I have done some polishing on campaign missions and the ingame tooltip. I have also added some voice lines and put a limited on the amount of sounds that play when you click a building.
I have also done playtests of capmaign missions 1-5. All in all it seemed good to me, but I am also awaiting some input/feedback from the people on Discord.
There is also a new weapon called the Krautak that has been added. More refinement of it will follow, but the initial implementation works. The Plasma Fortress now also has an Iron Dome attached to it.
- Fixed some menu navigation issues
- Added a button to go to the ship editor to the unlocked ships menu
- Added the Dome Cruiser which has 2 Iron Domes but only 1 turret slot
- Increased Iron Dome range from 80 to 90. Decreased size of editor slot select buttons
- Made building upgrades in the bottom of the screen vertical (in preparation of unit thumbnails of selected units being shown which is needed in preparation of campaign objectives being shown in the right spot)
- Fixed building selection-beeps playing too often or with a weird delay
- Each campaign mission now also displays the current objective
- Edited and added the first 4 voice lines to campaign mission 1
- Edited 6 voice lines for campaign mission 2 and added them to the game
- Edited 5 voice lines for campaign mission 3 and added them to the game
- Edited 4 voice lines for campaign mission 4 and added them to the game
- Edited 8 voice lines for campaign mission 5 and added them to the game
- Edited 9 voice lines for campaign mission 7 and added them to the game
- Edited 8 voice lines for campaign mission 8 and added them to the game
- Done editing and adding 42 voice over lines
- Each campaign fortress now has an additional 2 Iron Domes attached to it
- Regular plasma fortresses now have 1 Iron Dome attached to it
- Added a new weapon: The Krautak
- Campaign mission 1 works as intended
- Done testing voicelines for m1
- Unlocked Ships button in the main menu now succesfully hides when opening the singleplayer menu
- Enemies dont spawn in mission 2. Fixing now.
- Changed mission 2 objective 1 to ; "Build up an economy and defenses"
- Fixed enemies not spawning in mission 2
- A Doomfleet now appears if you dont complete mission 3 in time
- Mission 3 changes have been applied and checked
- Fixed an issue with campaign mission timers not working correctly
- Mission 4 should be good now and everything should trigger correctly. Checking mission 5 now
- Mission 5 should be good, checking ingame tooltips now
- Disbaled basebuilding in campaign mission 5
