Update #47: Fighter damage balancing, better engine overclocking and bugfixes!

This smaller update takes some of the firepower of the smaller fighters away, and increases the damage of the capital ship turrets, to shift more power to the capital ships while keeping fighters viable. The damage of the Heavy Fighters rockets got decreased as well, while the bomber only got a slight reduction of bomb damage, which is compensated by reducing the bombers speed and mobility, making teamplay more important since he needs escort fighters, or the team has to destroy enemy fighter defenses prior to making bombing runs.

The engine overclock was also rarely used to resulting in random overheating very fast, to make this feature more viable there now is a 5 second period after overclocking before the engine has a chance to overheat, this is increased to 10 seconds if an Engineer overclocks it.

There are also some bug fixes, mostly relating to tutorial issues where players could die in some situations, making the tutorial incompletable and requiring the players to restart the tutorial. Random fighter models spawning in the blue ships science bay should also be fixed, with the space station receiving some fixes regarding fighters landing in its hangars.

If you have any questions or feedback, please let me know!

Full changelog:

-BUFFED: increased large and double laser turret damage by 10%

-BUFFED: increased gauss turret shield penetration from 35% to 50%

-NERFED: reduced smaller fighter damage by 15% for all fighters

-NERFED: reduced heavy fighter rocket damage from 50 to 40

-NERFED: reduced bomb damage from 500 to 450

-NERFED: reduced bomber speed from 75 m/s to 69 m/s

-NERFED: reduced bomber turn speed by 20%

-CHANGED: engine overclock now takes 5 seconds before randomly failing, instead of possibly failing earlier

-CHANGED: engineer has 10s instead of 5s overheating protection after overclocking the engine

-FIXED: resource points resetting on every death when "allow mid-round class changes" was enabled, instead of only when switching classes

-FIXED: being able to shoot while in the selection menus

-FIXED: one station hangar slot not being set up correctly, resulting in landed fighter not spawning there, but in [0,0,0] location

-FIXED: player being able to die in the first and third tutorial missions

-FIXED: players frigate being able to be destroyed in the tutorial missions