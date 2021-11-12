Controller Support BETA 4

Hey folks!
This update further takes care of various controller-related issues.
Version 1.2.0 BETA 4:
- added a tip related to tactical reloads
- clicking any button but the "skip cutscene button" will now show the "hold [key] to skip cutscene" UI prompt during a cutscene
- minor UI tweaks related to joysticks
- fixed incorrect movement tip on the first combat level when using a controller
- fixed incorrect display of LT and RT buttons in the options menu
- fixed opening the campaign level list deselecting the campaign
- fixed incorrect display of firemode switch key on controllers
- fixed being unable to skip narration scenes using a controller
- fixed not being able to skip cutscenes on the controller
Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed depots in controllersupport branch