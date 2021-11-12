Controller Support BETA 4

Share · View all patches · Build 7703968 · Last edited 12 November 2021 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This update further takes care of various controller-related issues.

Version 1.2.0 BETA 4:

added a tip related to tactical reloads

clicking any button but the "skip cutscene button" will now show the "hold [key] to skip cutscene" UI prompt during a cutscene

minor UI tweaks related to joysticks

fixed incorrect movement tip on the first combat level when using a controller

fixed incorrect display of LT and RT buttons in the options menu

fixed opening the campaign level list deselecting the campaign

fixed incorrect display of firemode switch key on controllers

fixed being unable to skip narration scenes using a controller

fixed not being able to skip cutscenes on the controller

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!