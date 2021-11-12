Friday Update #2

Over the past week, we have fixed a thousand bugs in the game. But this is not the main thing.

We now have a game difficulty setting that controls the strength and number of monsters in the dungeons! You will find this setting in the game options.

Some more characters now have the "Tactics" skill. With it, you can arrange your characters before the battle as you want.

There was also the "Defense" option, with which the character skips a turn and increases his chances of dodging or blocking a blow.

You can now have more than 4 characters. True, for this you have to take and complete quests.

And finally, we now have the Spanish localization of the game.

I wish you a pleasant game

Avallon Island's chief bug catcher