New Update! - Alpha Build #5 (0.7.75)

Hi everyone! As we announced previously in a [url="https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1351360/view/3063003629184568974"]post[/url] here on Steam we decided to split content planned for the next update and release as soon as possible which is now! This update introduces a lot of new furniture and random decorations on them that allow you for even more personalization of your workspace! And that's not all of them. There are also 6 new Interactive Events and many other changes that you can find listed below ;)

As always if you find any new bugs or have suggestions about the game, you can leave them at our Discord server or on mestoegames.com/bugsreport ;)

Changelog:

New Features:

Added 112 new furniture and their variants as well as variants of existing furniture

Added random decorations on furniture

Added separate statistics for each character specialization

Added 6 new Interactive Events

Added global pandemic variant of energy drink overdose event

Added Russian translation (courtesy of @ZHE5TJ)

Mechanic Changes:

Blocked the ability to hire and fire employees during Interactive Events that indicate a player character is away from work.

Blocked the ability to dismiss employees in the Employee Manager when this option should have been blocked by an Interactive Event

Blocked the ability to activate Interactive Events that require employees to be present when they have blocked actions

Blocked the ability to find employees with no skills

From now on, when an employee overdose on energy drinks and is hospitalized, their energy will regenerate ( this does not apply to the player character as they are not hospitalized)

Game Balance:

From now on, the Wroth trait is not mutually exclusive with Generosity and Good at Communication traits

From now on, the Rude trait is not mutually exclusive with the Shy trait

From now on, the Rude trait is not mutually exclusive with the Good at Communication trait

From now on, choosing to pay for a birthday party at the Beer'n'Grill pub is not blocked by having the Greedy trait, instead choosing this option gives you a 25% chance of losing it

Increased the difference between the employee's suggested salary and the current one needed to start Interactive Events about the employee's too-low salary and add mood modifiers by 10%

Corrections:

Changed the default furniture of the City Center Office and Desert Office locations

Improved location lights look at night

Quick notifications in Build Mode have been hidden

Improved the look of some furniture

Improved the display of furniture outlines

Fixed many typos and errors in the English translation (courtesy of @DomsTSGS)

Added missing translations for the bills of the Desert Office location

Added missing translations for trait gain / loss notifications

Removed two languages that didn't have any translated lines (German and Japanese)

Fixed formatting of text in furniture info depending on the length of its name

Improved description of company accounts transactions

Bugs Fixes: