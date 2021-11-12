New Update! - Alpha Build #5 (0.7.75)

Hi everyone! As we announced previously in a [url="https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1351360/view/3063003629184568974"]post[/url] here on Steam we decided to split content planned for the next update and release as soon as possible which is now! This update introduces a lot of new furniture and random decorations on them that allow you for even more personalization of your workspace! And that's not all of them. There are also 6 new Interactive Events and many other changes that you can find listed below ;)
As always if you find any new bugs or have suggestions about the game, you can leave them at our Discord server or on mestoegames.com/bugsreport ;)
Changelog:
New Features:
- Added 112 new furniture and their variants as well as variants of existing furniture
- Added random decorations on furniture
- Added separate statistics for each character specialization
- Added 6 new Interactive Events
- Added global pandemic variant of energy drink overdose event
- Added Russian translation (courtesy of @ZHE5TJ)
Mechanic Changes:
- Blocked the ability to hire and fire employees during Interactive Events that indicate a player character is away from work.
- Blocked the ability to dismiss employees in the Employee Manager when this option should have been blocked by an Interactive Event
- Blocked the ability to activate Interactive Events that require employees to be present when they have blocked actions
- Blocked the ability to find employees with no skills
- From now on, when an employee overdose on energy drinks and is hospitalized, their energy will regenerate ( this does not apply to the player character as they are not hospitalized)
Game Balance:
- From now on, the Wroth trait is not mutually exclusive with Generosity and Good at Communication traits
- From now on, the Rude trait is not mutually exclusive with the Shy trait
- From now on, the Rude trait is not mutually exclusive with the Good at Communication trait
- From now on, choosing to pay for a birthday party at the Beer'n'Grill pub is not blocked by having the Greedy trait, instead choosing this option gives you a 25% chance of losing it
- Increased the difference between the employee's suggested salary and the current one needed to start Interactive Events about the employee's too-low salary and add mood modifiers by 10%
Corrections:
- Changed the default furniture of the City Center Office and Desert Office locations
- Improved location lights look at night
- Quick notifications in Build Mode have been hidden
- Improved the look of some furniture
- Improved the display of furniture outlines
- Fixed many typos and errors in the English translation (courtesy of @DomsTSGS)
- Added missing translations for the bills of the Desert Office location
- Added missing translations for trait gain / loss notifications
- Removed two languages that didn't have any translated lines (German and Japanese)
- Fixed formatting of text in furniture info depending on the length of its name
- Improved description of company accounts transactions
Bugs Fixes:
- Fixed a bug with the UI elements not displaying after starting a new game
- Fixed the incorrect loading of the status of the bills (after loading the game, the bills were accrued after 3 months of play, instead of at the end of the corresponding quarter)
- Fixed the incorrect behavior of bills after a change of location (they were accrued after 3 months from purchase, instead of at the end of the corresponding quarter)
- Fixed the remaining of selected search criteria for commissions and employees after the company has been dissolved
- Fixed the possibility of selecting the search criteria for commissions and employees by changing the value of the slider when it should not be possible
- Fixed the search criteria for commissions and employees not resetting after loading / starting a new game
- Fixed a bug with the ransom request in the Hacker event being too small when the player's company had more than 10.000.000$
- Fixed a bug causing zero investment cost in the “Investment Proposition” Interactive Event
- Blocked the possibility of duplicating the “Employee Leave Request” Interactive Event for the same employee
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to select a piece of furniture through the UI element after loading the game
- Fixed the lack of display of the button to change employees in Skill Trees
- Fixed incorrect display of text messages
- Fixed the incorrect marking of the currently opened message in the message list
- Fixed a bug that caused skill learning to remain active after purchasing a new location
- Fixed an issue with the notification about ending skill learning that could prevent you from finishing a learning project
- Fixed the incorrect functioning of condition checks in Interactive Events in case the next node was only one Text Node that had a condition for its activation
- Fixed the ability for Interactive Events to remain active after returning to the Main Menu which caused errors in the console
- Fixed the appearance of the Pause Menu when exiting a window using the Escape button
- Fixed the appearance of the Pause Menu when exiting Build Mode using the Escape button
- Fixed an issue with taking screenshots for save thumbnails when playing in a window mode at a resolution other than the native
