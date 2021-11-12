 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

DevLife update for 12 November 2021

New Update! - Alpha Build #5 (0.7.75)

Share · View all patches · Build 7703841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! As we announced previously in a [url="https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1351360/view/3063003629184568974"]post[/url] here on Steam we decided to split content planned for the next update and release as soon as possible which is now! This update introduces a lot of new furniture and random decorations on them that allow you for even more personalization of your workspace! And that's not all of them. There are also 6 new Interactive Events and many other changes that you can find listed below ;)

As always if you find any new bugs or have suggestions about the game, you can leave them at our Discord server or on mestoegames.com/bugsreport ;)

Changelog:

New Features:
  • Added 112 new furniture and their variants as well as variants of existing furniture
  • Added random decorations on furniture
  • Added separate statistics for each character specialization
  • Added 6 new Interactive Events
  • Added global pandemic variant of energy drink overdose event
  • Added Russian translation (courtesy of @ZHE5TJ)
Mechanic Changes:
  • Blocked the ability to hire and fire employees during Interactive Events that indicate a player character is away from work.
  • Blocked the ability to dismiss employees in the Employee Manager when this option should have been blocked by an Interactive Event
  • Blocked the ability to activate Interactive Events that require employees to be present when they have blocked actions
  • Blocked the ability to find employees with no skills
  • From now on, when an employee overdose on energy drinks and is hospitalized, their energy will regenerate ( this does not apply to the player character as they are not hospitalized)

Game Balance:
  • From now on, the Wroth trait is not mutually exclusive with Generosity and Good at Communication traits
  • From now on, the Rude trait is not mutually exclusive with the Shy trait
  • From now on, the Rude trait is not mutually exclusive with the Good at Communication trait
  • From now on, choosing to pay for a birthday party at the Beer'n'Grill pub is not blocked by having the Greedy trait, instead choosing this option gives you a 25% chance of losing it
  • Increased the difference between the employee's suggested salary and the current one needed to start Interactive Events about the employee's too-low salary and add mood modifiers by 10%
Corrections:
  • Changed the default furniture of the City Center Office and Desert Office locations
  • Improved location lights look at night
  • Quick notifications in Build Mode have been hidden
  • Improved the look of some furniture
  • Improved the display of furniture outlines
  • Fixed many typos and errors in the English translation (courtesy of @DomsTSGS)
  • Added missing translations for the bills of the Desert Office location
  • Added missing translations for trait gain / loss notifications
  • Removed two languages that didn't have any translated lines (German and Japanese)
  • Fixed formatting of text in furniture info depending on the length of its name
  • Improved description of company accounts transactions

Bugs Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug with the UI elements not displaying after starting a new game
  • Fixed the incorrect loading of the status of the bills (after loading the game, the bills were accrued after 3 months of play, instead of at the end of the corresponding quarter)
  • Fixed the incorrect behavior of bills after a change of location (they were accrued after 3 months from purchase, instead of at the end of the corresponding quarter)
  • Fixed the remaining of selected search criteria for commissions and employees after the company has been dissolved
  • Fixed the possibility of selecting the search criteria for commissions and employees by changing the value of the slider when it should not be possible
  • Fixed the search criteria for commissions and employees not resetting after loading / starting a new game
  • Fixed a bug with the ransom request in the Hacker event being too small when the player's company had more than 10.000.000$
  • Fixed a bug causing zero investment cost in the “Investment Proposition” Interactive Event
  • Blocked the possibility of duplicating the “Employee Leave Request” Interactive Event for the same employee
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to select a piece of furniture through the UI element after loading the game
  • Fixed the lack of display of the button to change employees in Skill Trees
  • Fixed incorrect display of text messages
  • Fixed the incorrect marking of the currently opened message in the message list
  • Fixed a bug that caused skill learning to remain active after purchasing a new location
  • Fixed an issue with the notification about ending skill learning that could prevent you from finishing a learning project
  • Fixed the incorrect functioning of condition checks in Interactive Events in case the next node was only one Text Node that had a condition for its activation
  • Fixed the ability for Interactive Events to remain active after returning to the Main Menu which caused errors in the console
  • Fixed the appearance of the Pause Menu when exiting a window using the Escape button
  • Fixed the appearance of the Pause Menu when exiting Build Mode using the Escape button
  • Fixed an issue with taking screenshots for save thumbnails when playing in a window mode at a resolution other than the native

Changed files in this update

DevLife - Windows Depot 1351361
  • Loading history…
DevLife - Linux Depot 1351362
  • Loading history…
DevLife - MAC Depot 1351363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.