v1.1.0 Update

Didn't you want to cross the box that was blocking your way?

Now the player can jump.

Let's jump over the box that bothers you.

Select the level you want

You can select the level (easy, normal, hard) and play that you want.

easy : You can continue to jump. Even boxes that are high can fly up and push them away

normal : You can jump. You can jump over that a little annoying

hard : You can't jump. All the boxes will disturb you.

You can get jewel no matter what you choose.

Added

Add selecting level(easy,normal,hard).

Add 6 achievements.