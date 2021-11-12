v1.3.13 - The Bugs and Environment Fixes Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we are releasing several important bug fixes and quality improvements to Stormworks that are much needed and long overdue!

We have begun looking at some of the issues with the world and environment assets, and have been improving the in-game islands. Expect fixes where the island physics may not have been correct or geometry was out of place!

We have also been improving the content generally, including some smoothing to some of the terrain and improving the height difference between airstrip runways and the surrounding land.

There is also a long list of other important bug fixes, including multiplayer and dedicated server issues. See the change notes below for details!

As always, much credit goes to the many players who are giving feedback and reporting issues through the official issue tracker. This is very valuable thanks to the many detailed and clear reports so thank you again.

These fixes will continue to arrive! We are continuing to improve our processes and are giving ourselves more time to internally test changes to the game. This has the effect that last minutes changes are much rarer now, and so changes to the game are tested more thoroughly. This also means that there are many more fixes already implemented that are currently going though our new quality processes and will be included in future releases.

We hope these new fixes improve your experience and we look forward to your feedback!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.3.13

Feature - 2x2 Pyramid and Inverse Pyramid Windows

Fix - Hot but non-ignited fires no longer count as lit, consuming extinguisher particles

Fix - Handheld weapons not spawning projectiles unless host was rendering

Fix - Editor multibody child blocked voxel positions

Fix - Editor multibody child bounds in component selector

Fix - Rotary / Heavy autocannon ammo not being manually placeable into belts

Fix - Coalbox sometimes rendering hot when returning to workbench

Fix - Added blue arrows to laser point sensor

Fix - Removed reserved voxels from ammo connector belts

Fix - HOTAS seat not using animations

Fix - Tutorial crane and tractor no longer despawn on tutorial end

AI vehicles now explode when sinking, over-damaged or 5 mins after they are incapacitated

spawnExplosion Lua function

Repaired various mesh issues across all islands:

Smoothed terrain and fixed clipping ocean on Sawyers island.

Train depot side has been leveled and parking physics fixed. North Harbour on Sawyers island.

Ladders added to Military base and Fishing village dock.

Holt town parking was under terrain.

Arctic lighthouse stairs physics fixed.

Floating rocks on Submarine and Airfield base.

Multiplayer base wall physics fixed.

Donkk village door now opens.

Tajin Airstrip invisible wall removed

Chemical storage physics fixed.

Refinery terrain gaps fixed.

Terminal Camodo parking fix.

Knowns issues: