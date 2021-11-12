v1.3.13 - The Bugs and Environment Fixes Update!

Dear Stormworkers,
This week we are releasing several important bug fixes and quality improvements to Stormworks that are much needed and long overdue!
We have begun looking at some of the issues with the world and environment assets, and have been improving the in-game islands. Expect fixes where the island physics may not have been correct or geometry was out of place!
We have also been improving the content generally, including some smoothing to some of the terrain and improving the height difference between airstrip runways and the surrounding land.
There is also a long list of other important bug fixes, including multiplayer and dedicated server issues. See the change notes below for details!
As always, much credit goes to the many players who are giving feedback and reporting issues through the official issue tracker. This is very valuable thanks to the many detailed and clear reports so thank you again.
These fixes will continue to arrive! We are continuing to improve our processes and are giving ourselves more time to internally test changes to the game. This has the effect that last minutes changes are much rarer now, and so changes to the game are tested more thoroughly. This also means that there are many more fixes already implemented that are currently going though our new quality processes and will be included in future releases.
We hope these new fixes improve your experience and we look forward to your feedback!
Much love <3,
The Stormworks Developers
Patch Notes
v1.3.13
Feature - 2x2 Pyramid and Inverse Pyramid Windows
Fix - Hot but non-ignited fires no longer count as lit, consuming extinguisher particles
Fix - Handheld weapons not spawning projectiles unless host was rendering
Fix - Editor multibody child blocked voxel positions
Fix - Editor multibody child bounds in component selector
Fix - Rotary / Heavy autocannon ammo not being manually placeable into belts
Fix - Coalbox sometimes rendering hot when returning to workbench
Fix - Added blue arrows to laser point sensor
Fix - Removed reserved voxels from ammo connector belts
Fix - HOTAS seat not using animations
Fix - Tutorial crane and tractor no longer despawn on tutorial end
AI vehicles now explode when sinking, over-damaged or 5 mins after they are incapacitated
spawnExplosion Lua function
Repaired various mesh issues across all islands:
Smoothed terrain and fixed clipping ocean on Sawyers island.
Train depot side has been leveled and parking physics fixed. North Harbour on Sawyers island.
Ladders added to Military base and Fishing village dock.
Holt town parking was under terrain.
Arctic lighthouse stairs physics fixed.
Floating rocks on Submarine and Airfield base.
Multiplayer base wall physics fixed.
Donkk village door now opens.
Tajin Airstrip invisible wall removed
Chemical storage physics fixed.
Refinery terrain gaps fixed.
Terminal Camodo parking fix.
Knowns issues:
- 1 or 2 locations required larger fixes, and this may cause some problems for old saves only at these locations.
- a small number of players have experienced poor performance near the Beginner Outpost. This may be due to older versions of the game having an issue.
Both can be fixed by starting a new game.
Changed files in this update