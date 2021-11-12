Early acces 1.2.0

Movement patterns

Tops now have 7 arena based movement patterns. Those can also be activated from the twitch chat with the new !m command.

The tops also have patterns based on other tops. So they target a top. This can also be activated from the twitch chat. With the !t name command

Disclaimer :

Movement patterns dont work yet for left spinning tops. Will be fixed in the next update.

Reworked Ui

I also reworked the match / map options. So it should be more clear and there is now a short description of each options.



Small fixes :

Default spectate speed is lower.

You can now change the speed of time with page up/down and - / =.

Spinspeed health bar. Can be turned of with (j).

last remaining message.(so a winning message).

Twitch command list. What can be activated with (u).

New arena.

2 new parts.

Small bug fixes.

Planned next features

Tutorials.

Left spinning tops will have patterns.

Special moves.

top down view mode.

First person movement with training gym map.

more parts.

tournament mode.