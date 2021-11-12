Update 1.5.0

Included in the 1.5.0 update is a redesigned city with traffic, pedestrians, a new casino with poker, police foot patrol, visual improvements, and more listed below!
• Added vehicle traffic
• Added pedestrians
• Added police foot patrol
• Added interactive crosswalks
• Added rideshare app
• Added three card poker
• Added traffic collision injury
• Added two new achievements
• Added support for additional input commands
• Redesigned city
• Redesigned casino
• Revised surface materials
• Revised city ambient audio
• Revised tutorials
• Revised NPC dialogue
• Revised item descriptions
• Revised loading screens
• Revised weather effects
• Upgraded input system (controls reset)
• Improved collision detection
• Increased sprint speed
• Decreased clinic treatment cost
• Fixed hacking message displayed after completing all jobs
• Fixed furniture placement issue
• Fixed messaging app contact name not appearing
• Fixed input button interaction issue
• Fixed apartment number notification not appearing
• Fixed some UI not being closed with escape key
• Fixed distant skyline not appearing
• Fixed notification text clipping
• Fixed intro tips not displaying
• Fixed incorrect clothing store item name
• Fixed lamp issue in furniture store
• Fixed prison notification text
