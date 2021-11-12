Update 1.5.0

Included in the 1.5.0 update is a redesigned city with traffic, pedestrians, a new casino with poker, police foot patrol, visual improvements, and more listed below!

• Added vehicle traffic

• Added pedestrians

• Added police foot patrol

• Added interactive crosswalks

• Added rideshare app

• Added three card poker

• Added traffic collision injury

• Added two new achievements

• Added support for additional input commands

• Redesigned city

• Redesigned casino

• Revised surface materials

• Revised city ambient audio

• Revised tutorials

• Revised NPC dialogue

• Revised item descriptions

• Revised loading screens

• Revised weather effects

• Upgraded input system (controls reset)

• Improved collision detection

• Increased sprint speed

• Decreased clinic treatment cost

• Fixed hacking message displayed after completing all jobs

• Fixed furniture placement issue

• Fixed messaging app contact name not appearing

• Fixed input button interaction issue

• Fixed apartment number notification not appearing

• Fixed some UI not being closed with escape key

• Fixed distant skyline not appearing

• Fixed notification text clipping

• Fixed intro tips not displaying

• Fixed incorrect clothing store item name

• Fixed lamp issue in furniture store

• Fixed prison notification text

