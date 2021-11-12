Major Goof!

Hello!

So I goofed with assigning builds in STEAM and many of you that had purchased the game were still only getting the DEMO version. I have corrected the mistake and this update will be the full game for those of you who support my game.

So sorry for the bungle but I'm still learning how STEAM organizes stuff behind the scenes (tricky stuff).

Thank you all for your support and please continue to send me feedback/suggestions. I truly want to have the community involved in the development of my game.

Thanks,

rich!