 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Seventh Angel update for 12 November 2021

Major Goof!

Share · View all patches · Build 7703539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

So I goofed with assigning builds in STEAM and many of you that had purchased the game were still only getting the DEMO version. I have corrected the mistake and this update will be the full game for those of you who support my game.

So sorry for the bungle but I'm still learning how STEAM organizes stuff behind the scenes (tricky stuff).

Thank you all for your support and please continue to send me feedback/suggestions. I truly want to have the community involved in the development of my game.

Thanks,

rich!

Changed files in this update

Seventh Angel Content Depot 1786351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.