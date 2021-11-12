[International] Absented Age: Squarebound is out now!

We, Gotcha Gotcha Games, proudly announce the release for the international verision of "Absented Age" - Absented Age: Squarebound!

Listening to popular demands from oversea communities to localize this game, we took up the job and added English support, plus a brand-new Arcade Mode!

The release date is November 12, 2021, 15:00 (UTC), priced at $15.99 (excl. tax).

(Gotcha Gotcha Games is the creator of RPG Maker series and a new subsidiary of Kadokawa Group)

The launch price is 10% off for the first week.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1615930/_/

What is Absented Age?

Absented Age is a fresh mix of genres: an action RPG outside of combat that becomes a roguelike-style strategy RPG during combat.

DLsite, Japan's leading download store handling 420,000 titles in Japan, has recorded the third place ranking in the 2020 all-ages game category.

There have been strong requests from overseas users to localize this game, and it will finally be released with English support and an arcade mode.

If you touch a foe, get an advance attack in, or get jumped yourself, you'll transition directly to turn-based combat, with any surrounding enemies joining the fray.

With quick dungeon progression and smooth music transitions, it aims to be fast-paced, free-flowing, and stress-free. Save, of course, for the despair of finding yourself in a hopeless battle, or the emotional turmoil the story may induce.

And that is precisely what you, our protagonist, must confront. May you overcome with wisdom, bravery, and kindness, and be left with the best of memories.

・Seamless Language Switching

You can instantly swap between Japanese and English at any time during the game by pressing the @ key or L3 Button (can be changed). If you're keen to do language study by playing a game, or just find yourself wondering "how would they say this in another language?", it's yours with the press of a button.

(* Existing battle log text will not be retroactively affected by language switching.)

The English translation was provided by vgperson. From scenes packed with emotion to humorous wordplay in item descriptions, may you enjoy the intricacies of each translation.

・Bonus Playable Characters

Iris from Soaring Machinariae and Astrake from Reality Minds can played as, or made into allies, in Arcade Mode.

Iris boasts overwhelmingly powerful three-stage combos, during which adjacent foes can't act. The third hit depends on her current Core, so it's important to change it out to suit the situation. Stopping the combo early at the second hit, utilizing the fact she can strike up to 4 times before engaging combat, can also be an effective strategy.

Like in RealityMinds, Astrake can activate a variety of chain skills by combining component skills. Strong followups and a well-balanced lineup of skills makes for a highly adaptable fighter. Be sure to use both the normal and charge variations of the pre-emptive strike for maximum effectiveness.

[Product]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1615930/AbsentedAge__SRPG/

Players: 1

Price: $15.99（excl. tax）

Release date: November 12, 2021, 15:00 (UTC)

Genre: RoguelikeActionSRPG

Developer: terunon's Lab

[Collaboration Title]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1616030/

Store: Steam

Players: 1

Price: $10.99(excl. tax)

Genre: ActionRPG

Developer: Kensei

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1616050/

Store: Steam

Players: 1

Price: $12.99(excl. tax)

Genre: RPG

Developer: Yutaro Tsuyuki