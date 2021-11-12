 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Tokaido update for 12 November 2021

Tokaido 1.6 update is available !

Share · View all patches · Build 7703224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings travelers and travelers,

We are pleased to announce the release of version 1.6 of Tokaido for PC and MAC platforms!

This update fixes issues with unlocking Steam Achievements.

Steam Achievements should now track your progress and unlock without issue.

Thanks a lot to the players who contacted us about this.

Corrections have also been applied to the 2 players Pass & Play mode to prevent the game from crashing. We hope these fixes have fixed these issues.

Feel free to contact our support if you encounter issues with the game, or if you want to share your feedback with us.

(Support link: https://funforgesupport.freshdesk.com/support/home)

We wish you a good visit along the Tokaido road, rich in encounters, souvenirs and delicious meals.

Changed files in this update

Tokaido OSX Depot 648751
  • Loading history…
Tokaido PC Depot 648752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.