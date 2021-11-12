Tokaido 1.6 update is available !

Greetings travelers and travelers,

We are pleased to announce the release of version 1.6 of Tokaido for PC and MAC platforms!

This update fixes issues with unlocking Steam Achievements.

Steam Achievements should now track your progress and unlock without issue.

Thanks a lot to the players who contacted us about this.

Corrections have also been applied to the 2 players Pass & Play mode to prevent the game from crashing. We hope these fixes have fixed these issues.

Feel free to contact our support if you encounter issues with the game, or if you want to share your feedback with us.

(Support link: https://funforgesupport.freshdesk.com/support/home)

We wish you a good visit along the Tokaido road, rich in encounters, souvenirs and delicious meals.