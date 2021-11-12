New Language Addon Available and Patch Note 4

大家好!
We've got new language patch in the town!
its Simplified Chinese 中文（简体）
Thank you for the Simplified Chinese language provider,
to be known as "Insane Black Rock Shooter" for providing us the language.
You are awesome~!
To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!
Attention! Some items may appear in english until you restart the level / game.
If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Nortify me about it.
Patch Note Number 4
- Modify Major Player Melee.
Now player can move while melee-ing
. Still dealing heavy blow and late hit
- Modify Juno grenade launcher grenade so it wont give high damage on higher loop
- Modify grenade launcher grenade to follow dmg status in inventory
- Modify cluster child grenade so it wont hurt partner.
- Modify Jena now receive more explosion and react to melee damage
- Added new enemy hit reaction animations
- Fixed Ammo appear regularly on higher loops
- Fixed some red error console text
Changed files in this update