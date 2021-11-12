New Language Addon Available and Patch Note 4

Share · View all patches · Build 7703211 · Last edited 12 November 2021 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

大家好!

We've got new language patch in the town!

its Simplified Chinese 中文（简体）











Thank you for the Simplified Chinese language provider,

to be known as "Insane Black Rock Shooter" for providing us the language.

You are awesome~!

To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!

Attention! Some items may appear in english until you restart the level / game.

If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Nortify me about it.

Patch Note Number 4