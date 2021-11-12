HELL ROAD VR - UPDATE 1.6.3 Improving zombie AI

Hello Hell Riders,
In this update, we have improved the artificial intelligence of the zombie. Now zombies can hit you if you drive too close to them. We are confident that this will make the game even more fun. We also added Korean localization.
LOCALIZATION
Following localizations have been added for menu and subtitles:
- Korean
GENERAL CHANGES
- Added special creepy sound effects for epilog dialogs
- Added the ability for Zombies to hit if you drive too close
GENERAL BUG FIXES
- Fixed endless mode terrain disappearing
- Fixed a place in the level "Not Arizona not sunshine" where you can fall into the ground
Thanks again for your support!
Take care on the road
TravoLab RePlay's Team
Changed files in this update