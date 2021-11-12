 Skip to content

Hell Road VR update for 12 November 2021

HELL ROAD VR - UPDATE 1.6.3 Improving zombie AI

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hell Riders,

In this update, we have improved the artificial intelligence of the zombie. Now zombies can hit you if you drive too close to them. We are confident that this will make the game even more fun. We also added Korean localization.

LOCALIZATION

Following localizations have been added for menu and subtitles:

  • Korean

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Added special creepy sound effects for epilog dialogs
  • Added the ability for Zombies to hit if you drive too close

GENERAL BUG FIXES

  • Fixed endless mode terrain disappearing
  • Fixed a place in the level "Not Arizona not sunshine" where you can fall into the ground

Thanks again for your support!

Take care on the road

TravoLab RePlay's Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389610/Hell_Road_VR/

