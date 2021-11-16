Forgive Me Father Update 0.0.2.10 is now live!

Greetings cultists!

We are happy to announce, that the very first update for Forgive Me Father has just been released! This update brings in the much requested weapon switching while the animation is still playing, along with number of Bugfixes and gameplay tweaks.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you, for your continued support and the valuable feedback you share with us in the Steam Forums. It helps us make the game better for everyone - Thank you and may Cthulhu be with you❤️ 🐙

Read the full changelog below:

New Features:

Based on community feedback we added an input buffer for weapon switching that allows the player to queue up a gun switch while animation is still playing. The switch will happen automatically after the animation is finished.

New knife sounds

Bug Fixes and General Tweaks:

Throwing Knife damage range changed from infinity to 3000 units (around the same as the revolver).

Fixed bug where players could unpause the game with the story still active by pressing “Tab” twice.

Fixed enemy patient animations breaking when stunned.

Fixed skill icons displaying incorrect keyboard keys when changed.

Added missing WIP button in upgrade tree.

Fixed UI prompts not responding to custom button bindings at stories and doors.

Fixed bugs with music doubling and randomly shutting off.

Rebuilt music behavior on the first three stages.

Based on community feedback, knives received the following changes:

◦ All upgraded knives were rebalanced in terms of damage output

■ Knives were meant to be last resort weapons. Upgraded knives outclassed pistol weapons due to their infinite ammo, especially the throwing variant. Now there should be more of a reason to choose pistols over knives depending on upgrade choices and current situation. Save ammo or kill quicker.

◦ Slightly increased knife melee range

■ This increase is relatively minor, but should make non-thrown knives a bit more lenient. It just means you don’t have to hug your foes in order to stab them and you should hit them more often while on the run.

