Hello, soldier! It's time to swipe off the dust on your weapons and go save the timelines. What are you waiting for?

Time Patrol releases on Steam after approximately a year of active development. We originally started to work on Time Patrol in 2019, but we had some pauses during the development period. We wanted to create an arcade game which fits well in a party setting with a hot seat mode kind of approach. You can of course enjoy the game also alone, for example in the challenge mode.

It's been a blast developing this game and we're very excited to hear what you all have to say about it! All feedback is more than welcome, good and bad!

In Time Patrol your speed, precision, target identifying and ammo conservation abilities are going to be put into a test, so take a deep breath and travel to various timelines to save the humankind.

Join our discord to chat with devs, the publisher, give us your feedback and talk about Time Patrol with other players.

Time Patrol Discord server