Attention Marines!

Experience all the entrails, slime, fun, bigger entrails and messy STROL action that Mars has to offer and find a cure to the virus that threatens to end humanity with the Red Solstice 2: Survivors Season Pass Bundle!

The Season Pass Bundle includes the following items:

Red Solstice 2: Survivors: the sequel to the best-seller The Red Solstice​. Plan your strategy and infiltrate a real-time tactical battlefield - alone or with up to 7 squad members. Can you demonstrate the combat prowess needed to survive and ensure a future for humanity?

Season Pass: Continue your mission on Mars with the Red Solstice 2: Survivors Season Pass! Get access to all released and upcoming DLCs and experience new story lines, new classes, new maps and much more! The Season Pass includes two exclusive in-game skins*: Froghemoth Armor & Dragon Skin.

