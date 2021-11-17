17/11/2021 Human: Fall Flat Hotfix

"Hello, Humans!

We've just updated Human: Fall Flat with the November Hotfix which fixes a number of recent issues, namely the problems that Mac users and Workshop creators were encountering.

Once you download this update, Mac users will be able to boot the game without any issue. On top of that, you'll once again be able to find the important Workshop package in your Human: Fall Flat folder.

As well as all that, we've updated the visuals in the Lumber level, so certain assets that were disappearing on the lowest shadow quality will no longer vanish, and fog will appear as it should. And there was a symbol in the simplified & traditional Chinese name for Lumber that wasn't appearing correctly, but has now been fixed.

We apologise for any inconvenience this caused. Thanks very much for your patience."