Feature: New Endless Mode

● Fight random foes on the selected difficulty until you are defeated!

Player and foes are defeated on a single energy bar. After a foe is defeated, a random bonus is awarded that may include a partial energy bar refill, or a powerful temporary stat boost

Feature: New Scoring system

● Points are now earned while fighting!

Attacks and projectiles that connect and are not blocked will earn points, and bonus points are awarded to the victor of the round for energy remaining and time remaining. Extra points are awarded for a Perfect round. All points earned increase with difficulty setting. If the player loses the match to the opponent in Story Mode and uses Continue, those points must be re-earned. Scoring is not active in Training Mode

General Changes

● Additional Steam Achievements added to the game

● Upgrade Points in Story Mode are now based on Score earned in the previous match, making it possible to earn more than 2 points between matches!

● Difficulty setting is now displayed in the upper information area of the fight screen in modes other than Training Mode

● Victory icons are updated to express Perfect victories and reveal the blocking status of the opponent. New Gold stars indicate a Perfect victory, and new Hollow stars of Gold or White indicate that the opponent blocked the last attack or projectile

● Training Mode no longer refills Overdrive meter or energy on refill setting when a combo chain is active for either character

CPU Opponents

● CPU Opponents prefer slightly more to Dash backwards on wake up and slightly less to perform an attack

Character Changes

● DRAGONOH: Light Dragon Punch reduced full invincibility from 5 to 3 frames, added extended upper hurtbox, removed knockdown property and added hitstun value of 20

● MEGASTAR: Light Jet Upper reduced full invincibility from 5 to 3 frames, added extended upper hurtbox, removed knockdown property, added hitstun value of 25, and ability to cancel into Hyperdrive

● GRANDSKY: Light and Heavy Airframe added small extended upper hurtbox

● AUTOFIVE: Light and Heavy Retracting Drive and Retracting Flight added Overdrive meter gain if the projectile connects successfully back to AUTOFIVE; 4 points are gained for Light versions and 8 points for Heavy versions

Bug Fixes

● Corrected issue where if the player queued an attack during wake up frames, and if the opponent switched sides after knockdown, the direction for the wake up attack did not update. The attack should now always be directed at the opponent

● Corrected issue where target combos performed by the CPU resulted in a minor animation and frame error. The CPU should be able to perform them properly again

● Corrected issue where Power and Armor stats in Story Mode did not factor into Throw or Tornado damage