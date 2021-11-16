Changelog - Update 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7702590 · Last edited 16 November 2021 – 16:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Game version

1.21.2.1256

General



Added a new Main quest storyline.

The quest will trigger at a certain point in the game.

As this is a new main quest, it will not block other side quests from appearing as before.

The main quest will guide you through a story of survival.

If you complete the main quest, you will be able to either quit the game or keep playing with only Winter being a catastrophe that will occur in your colony.

Gate Combat has been reintroduced to the game.

While the combat at the gate still works similarly to how it was before, we have improved the UI to make it more clear.

The end result of the gate combat now depends a lot more on the level of the gate, the health of the gate at the start of the combat, and the amount of guards working at the gate. This means that it is more important to upgrade the gate and keep it manned to ensure bandits can't get in - at least as easily.

Bandit groups arriving at your gate will become more difficult over time as well.

If the gate will be breached, the bandits attacking your colony will all spawn at the gate instead of around the colony as before.

Your guards working at the gate can also get injured now during the gate combat.

Added voiceovers to the game.

The voiceovers have been added to different notifications, game phases, quests, and events.

Added a new intro and entry videos and a new Main Menu background to the game.

Gameplay

The Malnutrition system has been reworked.

Previously the system would work with one threshold which could cause a colonist to continually suffer from malnutrition, then be healed quickly but suffers from it again soon after being healed.

The system now works in a different way which ensures that colonists should not get the condition again quickly after being healed from it.

Due to this change, a colonist suffering from Malnutrition will also lose health due to the condition and can eventually die from it.

A complete rework of the Help menu.

The Help Menu now has a new look and the entries in it have been divided into different categories.

The categories should help with finding the correct entry quicker.

The Food Storage building also now has an “Allowed Resources” option.

You can select separate food resources to be blocked from the storage or even based on the type of food. This means you can prevent all meals for example from being stored in a specific Food Storage.

Reworked how colonists working in buildings that produce resources from other resources work if there are more than one colonist working.

Previously only one colonist would carry the resources to the building and other colonists would idle and wait.

Now all colonists working in the building can carry the resources if more than one resource is needed. For example, a Cookhouse with two workers will now work more smoothly as one worker will fetch the food and one will fetch the firewood required.

The Pregame selection screens have been reworked.

This includes a new visual look as well as a prologue text giving you some background to what happened in the past.

The selections now represent better how the choices you make will impact your gameplay.

Small changes to available specialists to select from as well.

Added the ability to move around the colony while the Overlay Menu is open.

Previously this was not possible, instead, the camera would remain still until the menu was closed.

More changes

Fixes to the memory usage of the game, especially if starting a new game several times in a row.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to show the text All Clear when attempting to place a building outside the colony grid.

The colonists working at the Burial Pit or the Cemetery now work better together. Previously all colonists working in the building would try to carry the same dead colonist. Now only one worker should get the task to carry a specific corpse.

Specialists should no longer get stuck outside the colony gate.

Wind turbines will now require to be heated during the Winter catastrophe.

Fixed a visual issue with the output of the Scavenger Outposts. Previously it would always show at least 1 unit in 12 hours even though it was only producing 1 unit every 24 hours.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the Happiness tooltip from showing properly on certain resolutions and aspect ratios.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Survivor Outpost UI to show misleading information. Previously these numbers were rounded up, so the UI would show a higher frequency than what the actual frequency was.

Added new tutorials to the game. A tutorial for creating outposts was added as well as tutorials for the new features implemented in this patch.

Fixed an issue that would cause survivors from Survivor Outpost in the World Map to turn into elders when they entered the colony.

Added new heightmaps to the game with different terrains for the colony.

The game will now show pointers on the World Map to better indicate where a quest location is.

The fields will no longer simply show Paused as their status if the work slot is closed. Previously it would show as Paused in this situation despite the crops still growing.

The condition system for colonists has been reworked to improve the performance of the game.

An event occurring in the colony should no longer block saving unless the event has been started.

Fixed an issue that would cause an event to show up with just the IDs showing.

The floater on top of guards will now be shown constantly as a faded floater if the colonist does not have any other floaters to show.

The day count in the colony will no longer increase until the first colonists have been invited.

Fixed an issue that would cause the colonists to not face the building they were repairing.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to give you Wood instead of Metal when the Metal option was chosen.

Improved scrolling with a controller in locations where there is text only visible.

Catastrophes are now occurring in other sectors around the World Map.

These can be seen clearly from their visual effects on the sector.

Fixed an issue that would cause the trade menu to show wrong amounts of resources available if the player would cancel trading the resource.

Added a new name and description for Gate Level 3.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Specialists to return back to the World Map immediately after they have been sent to the colony.

Added a separate slider for the Voice Overs.

The underground deposits will now show their richness as a percentage instead of Low/Medium/High.

The percentage will also be visible already in the tooltip shown when the deposit is hovered over.

The info panel shown when a building is being placed will also now show the efficiency, making it easier to determine which deposit to utilize.

The richness values were also balanced to prevent deposits with very low efficiency from appearing.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Extractors and the Auto-Extractors to calculate their efficiency wrong. This was caused by other deposits of the same type being too close to the building.

Added a warning to the Society panels if the Trade Center has not been built yet.

Fixed an issue that would cause the colonists to sometimes lose their tools suddenly or cause the tools to remain in the air where the colonist had previously been working. The tools should now visually appear when they are being used and not stay in the air.

The Water Pump building can now be used during the Heat Wave catastrophe.

The Wandering Merchant will no longer offer Cricket Eggs as these are always available to be planted in the Insect Farm.

The game will now spawn resources gained from events to the Campsite if the Gate has not been built. Previously they would be spawned to the middle of the entire colony.

Fixed an issue that would cause the “Low on …” notification to appear if the player only had higher-level items available.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Storm Dome construction zone to not be selectable after being placed in the colony.

Fixed an issue that would allow certain decorations to be placed on barren soil despite their descriptions.

Fixed an issue that would cause a wrong amount to be shown in the Harvestable Crops part of the Food tooltip. This amount was updated with a delay, so this could often show a much larger amount than was actually available.

The Radiator and the Industrial Radiator now show their heat radius always when selected and when being placed in the colony.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Healing Outpost to not start healing if the Specialist arrived at the Outpost with queued movement or by exiting from a car.

The “Specialists ready for action” notification should no longer be shown every time when the game is loaded. The notification will still be shown if there are Specialists with Action Points available that are not currently performing a task such as scavenging.

Graphics

The Society and Trade windows have had an update to their layout. They will now show the resources a society offers and what resources will be exchanged in the trade more clearly.

The overlay shown when placing a building that requires energy or water to function has been improved. There are now connecting lines shown which will tell you if the building is within reach of the relevant building's work area.

The buildings’ work area display has been improved.

This affects buildings such as the Burners, which previously would show all their work areas on top of each other.

The work areas are now instead merged together to make it easier to see which places are heated and which are not.

Fixed missing textures on some buildings.

Added new building 3D models to the game. Added a new model to the Tenement, Shanty, House, and Two Story House buildings.

New look for the Tech Tree.

The Tech Tree icons are now much larger and easier to read.

The legend for the Tech Tree has been moved so that you will need to open it from a button.

New images were added around the game to events and pregame.

The Outpost panel on the World Map has been polished.

The Create a Settler panel has also been polished.

Visual updates to several info panels in the game. These include the info panels for colonists, specialists, and buildings.

The Medicine Icon in the top bar has been updated.

Updated the visual look of the different sections of the Main Menu and the Pause Menu.

The 3D models of the Fields and Irrigated Fields have been tweaked so that they are not as flat.

Event illustrations have been updated.

The Guard Floater has been made smaller and blue. It should now also be positioned a lot better on top of the Guard.

Fixed an issue with Lumber Yard’s animation.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Large Solar Panel to remain open at nighttime.

Updated the Tutorial images for most of the tutorials in the game.

Balance