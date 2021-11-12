 Skip to content

Miners Mettle update for 12 November 2021

Patch 042: Who Let the Dogs Out – 12th Nov 2021

Patch 042: Who Let the Dogs Out – 12th Nov 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another patch just in time for the weekend!

Fixed an issue where the priority on barks (dialogue where units confirm actions, as an example) was not resetting. This resulted in mostly silence and non-firing barks by the end of a mission.

Added in Repair Auto-cast, which is on by default but can be changed in settings. This allows damaged docked units to automatically be repaired (in HQs and Repair Garages) provided resources are available to do so. Unloading takes priority over it, so it will unload first and then repair.

Artillery Emplacements are the most used facility, since their specialty of destroying facility shields is very valuable. As such, we’ve added in hotkeys for them (assigned to 9 and 0). Radar Towers are the second most used facility and they’ve also had hotkeys assigned to them (7 and 8).

Facility circular health icons’ placement has been readjusted so they are clearer to see and aesthetically more pleasing

Changed the Projectile VFX for Artillery Emplacements and Ultra Cannons

Changed the Research Screen formatting a bit to be more symmetrical

Changed the Facility Tree minimizer icon to be more consistent with the rest of the tree

Changed how the pause menu looks while a cutscene is ongoing.

Fixed an issue with a Kylian render showing up instead of a Zed render for a specific research item

Fixed an issue where Zed artillery shots explosion VFX were sometimes not showing up in campaign

