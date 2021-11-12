Harbinger Returns - Halloween Event Has Ended



Greetings Officers,

The Harbinger Returns event has ended. Thank you to everyone that has been participating in it and enjoy those exclusive Halloween cosmetic rewards!

As the event comes to a close, all PVE coop Halloween content and ways to gain the candy currency will now be disabled and will now be replaced with the original Coop modes.

However, Event Cosmetic Shop will still be available for another week. So, if you have yet to use your candies to buy those rewards you have a week to do so.

Halloween event candies can now be purchased through the event cosmetic store to fully complete your Halloween cosmetics. Prices for the Candy currency bundles are shown below.



Also a reminder that registrations for Eximius Season 2 Open Championship 'Asia' is now OPEN!

Information & details available here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/505740/view/3077642217922517821

Thank you for Participating and Happy Commanding!