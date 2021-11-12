Patch 0.7.2

Hi,

today we have another small patch as a follow up to the last big update.

Changes

Improved: Building experience bar now has a background and a different color for better visibility.

Improved: Unresearched buildings now already show their 3D preview and properties in the shop (similar to the research menu)

Fixed: Duplicate keymappings solved. The free camera is now moved up / down with Q/E (instead of CTRL/Space as before).

Fixed: Some keystrokes still triggered actions while popups were open

Fixed: Camera rotate button was sometimes still clickable

Fixed: Blueprint upload sometimes didn't work

Fixed: Report panel overview section was displayed in hall (where not relevant)

Fixed: Ticket panel didn't have proper text set on some labels

Experimental version changes

The Experimental Version is still available and we have implemented a few changes for you.

Temporary save and load function via clipboard.

Some new & great parts

Some parts have new modifiers (scaling, width, etc.)

Added first price calculation (parts have fixed prices and modifiers can change them again)

The "Hinge" element should now simulate connected hinges better and calculate the centers of gravity more accurately. Also, there is now a weight and damping adjustment. And there is a brake input for the hinges.

Fixed some bugs when using the mirror functionality (e.g. cross).

Random visitor models from the rest of the game

If you don't know about the last changes and the experimental version check out this post: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1378890/view/2906501626314776316

Thanks for your bug reports and feedback. Remember, the red button with bug icon in the top bar is the fastest way to submit feedback. Also feel free to come on our Discord ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ) or post in the STEAM discussions.