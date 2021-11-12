Update V 0.0.2f

Hi there ,

I updated the game to the newest version.

As some of you have offered some ideas of content that would be great to see in the game, I will bring in some new features in the next update. Maybe it will take some more time but we will see.

As always I want to say thank you to the people who continously posting bugs. Without you, the game would not be like it is at this moment.

Have a nice day and enjoy the weekend.

Update Notes Version 0.0.2f

Additions:

Added ingame music

Added optical indicator for crafting blueprints. If you do not have enought resources to craft something, it will turn red

Added breath effect when in snow lands

Added missing cold effects in snow lands

Added item Glider

Added item Bandage

Changes:

Shovels will now gather sand on beach sand surfaces

Changed: crafting Stone Bolt (5x) will need 25 Stones and 25 Wood instead of 50

Changed: Trees will now fall instead of disappear

Changed: The treestump will not longer remain after the tree is cutted

Changed Codelock to input based (Streamer friendly to prevent from showing your door code)

Changed: Changed the loading screen images to newer ones

Changed: Craftable stuff in workstations requires to have the needed resources in the container of the workstation to be crafted

Changed: Gorothka the giant will now drop the "Ring of Illumination" at 10% drop chance

Optimizations

Fixes: