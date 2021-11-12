 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 12 November 2021

Update V 0.0.2f

Hi there ,

I updated the game to the newest version.

As some of you have offered some ideas of content that would be great to see in the game, I will bring in some new features in the next update. Maybe it will take some more time but we will see.

As always I want to say thank you to the people who continously posting bugs. Without you, the game would not be like it is at this moment.

Have a nice day and enjoy the weekend.

Update Notes Version 0.0.2f

Additions:

  • Added ingame music
  • Added optical indicator for crafting blueprints. If you do not have enought resources to craft something, it will turn red
  • Added breath effect when in snow lands
  • Added missing cold effects in snow lands
  • Added item Glider
  • Added item Bandage

Changes:

  • Shovels will now gather sand on beach sand surfaces
  • Changed: crafting Stone Bolt (5x) will need 25 Stones and 25 Wood instead of 50
  • Changed: Trees will now fall instead of disappear
  • Changed: The treestump will not longer remain after the tree is cutted
  • Changed Codelock to input based (Streamer friendly to prevent from showing your door code)
  • Changed: Changed the loading screen images to newer ones
  • Changed: Craftable stuff in workstations requires to have the needed resources in the container of the workstation to be crafted
  • Changed: Gorothka the giant will now drop the "Ring of Illumination" at 10% drop chance

Optimizations

Fixes:

  • Fixed shovel do not get dirt or sand
  • Fixed Iron Hatchet will not be crafted
  • Fixed Iron Pickaxe will not be crafted
  • Fixed hinkfoot studios logo is pixellated on startup
  • Fixed freezing bug
  • Fixed the quest: "How to survive Part 9"
  • Fixed: Blueprint indicator will staying red when items should be used from the crafting container
  • Fixed Selected blueprint will be reset after pressing the craft button
  • Fixed black interaction border do not disappear when open the inventory
  • Fixed missing found spots
  • Fixed char is in a diving loop when jump on foundations placed in water
  • Fixed wrong display of needed items in workstations

