Update V 0.0.2f

Hi there ,
I updated the game to the newest version.
As some of you have offered some ideas of content that would be great to see in the game, I will bring in some new features in the next update. Maybe it will take some more time but we will see.
As always I want to say thank you to the people who continously posting bugs. Without you, the game would not be like it is at this moment.
Have a nice day and enjoy the weekend.
Update Notes Version 0.0.2f
Additions:
- Added ingame music
- Added optical indicator for crafting blueprints. If you do not have enought resources to craft something, it will turn red
- Added breath effect when in snow lands
- Added missing cold effects in snow lands
- Added item Glider
- Added item Bandage
Changes:
- Shovels will now gather sand on beach sand surfaces
- Changed: crafting Stone Bolt (5x) will need 25 Stones and 25 Wood instead of 50
- Changed: Trees will now fall instead of disappear
- Changed: The treestump will not longer remain after the tree is cutted
- Changed Codelock to input based (Streamer friendly to prevent from showing your door code)
- Changed: Changed the loading screen images to newer ones
- Changed: Craftable stuff in workstations requires to have the needed resources in the container of the workstation to be crafted
- Changed: Gorothka the giant will now drop the "Ring of Illumination" at 10% drop chance
Optimizations
Fixes:
- Fixed shovel do not get dirt or sand
- Fixed Iron Hatchet will not be crafted
- Fixed Iron Pickaxe will not be crafted
- Fixed hinkfoot studios logo is pixellated on startup
- Fixed freezing bug
- Fixed the quest: "How to survive Part 9"
- Fixed: Blueprint indicator will staying red when items should be used from the crafting container
- Fixed Selected blueprint will be reset after pressing the craft button
- Fixed black interaction border do not disappear when open the inventory
- Fixed missing found spots
- Fixed char is in a diving loop when jump on foundations placed in water
- Fixed wrong display of needed items in workstations
Changed files in this update