Settlement Survival Patch Notes 0.84.187.721

Hello everyone!

We have just released a patch:

Characteristic optimization:

The display and operation logic of pasture interface are optimized

(Note：When you loaded an old save, pasture number went wrong and you can't move or divide animals , please try to demolish and rebuild the pasture. )

Optimized sorts of buildings:

-Move the nursing house to “Houses - Boarding house”

-Move the theater to “Services - Public”

-Move the Furnace Burden Factory to “Production - Ore”

-Move the Pharmaceutical Workshop to “Production - Treasure”

-Move the Soap Workshop to “Production - Treasure”

The names of mine and quarry buildings are adjusted to:

-Mine==>Senior Mine==>Deep Mine

-Quarry==>Senior Quarry==>Deep Quarry

Adjusted the description of some buildings.

Adjusted the display of materials required by some technologies.

Bug fixed:

Fixed the problem that Halloween candy events still occur in some saves.

Fixed the problem that the test key "~" is easy to be opened by mistake.

Fixed a problem that weather settings could not turn off cloud effects.

Fixed the problem that corral does not display grass.

The problem of loading save slowly caused by digging river is optimized.

Optimized the performance of lens rendering in order to improve the FPS in a certain extent.

Have a nice weekend!