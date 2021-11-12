Level Optimization

Hey Everyone,

People were experience 1-2 second lag times at various locations within Summer City. This lag was caused from the level streaming that I had set up in the game world. In this patch I have optimized the level streaming to remove almost all of the lag.

You'll still notice a small lag time when loading the Zoooble HQ. This time will be longer the first time you boot up the game. Because of how many objects the Zoooble HQ is made up of, I plan to address that in a future update.

I also fixed a couple of audio bugs in this patch.

Thanks for the feedback everyone and keep it coming!