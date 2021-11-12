 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Henry's Day update for 12 November 2021

Level Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 7701937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

People were experience 1-2 second lag times at various locations within Summer City. This lag was caused from the level streaming that I had set up in the game world. In this patch I have optimized the level streaming to remove almost all of the lag.

You'll still notice a small lag time when loading the Zoooble HQ. This time will be longer the first time you boot up the game. Because of how many objects the Zoooble HQ is made up of, I plan to address that in a future update.

I also fixed a couple of audio bugs in this patch.

Thanks for the feedback everyone and keep it coming!

Changed files in this update

Henry's Day Content Depot 1611931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.