Beta Branch Patch 2.0.10 - Patchnotes

Build 7701928 · Last edited 12 November 2021 – 10:59:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.

This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):

Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.

Gameplay

Added new option to free play mode to have building knowledge limit only block materials and not processing power

Added more ways to acquire building knowledge Building knowledge can now be bought for ores at Resource Depots Building knowledge can now be bought at a Smuggler's Outpost for a lot of money

Starting at Titanium, with each material tier you can now found +4 ships (up from +2 Naonite; +3 Trinium; +3 Xanion; +4 Ogonite)

Balancing

Increased jump range added by hyperspace blocks by 50%

UI

Improved highlighting in tutorial

Bugfixes

"Bug fixes marked with [UBR] are from user bug reports. Thank you very much for reporting and keep it up! :)"