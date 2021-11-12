Beta Branch Patch 2.0.10 - Patchnotes

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.
This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.
Gameplay
Added new option to free play mode to have building knowledge limit only block materials and not processing power
Added more ways to acquire building knowledge
- Building knowledge can now be bought for ores at Resource Depots
- Building knowledge can now be bought at a Smuggler's Outpost for a lot of money
Starting at Titanium, with each material tier you can now found +4 ships (up from +2 Naonite; +3 Trinium; +3 Xanion; +4 Ogonite)
Balancing
- Increased jump range added by hyperspace blocks by 50%
UI
- Improved highlighting in tutorial
Bugfixes
"Bug fixes marked with [UBR] are from user bug reports. Thank you very much for reporting and keep it up! :)"
Fixed crashes in the package mission
Fixed a crash when a station that is currently pulling a ship to its dock is deleted
[UBR] Fixed an issue where alliance relations weren't considered when interacting with resistance outposts
[UBR] Fixed an issue where boarding a pirate ship could result in non finishable events
[UBR] Fixed an issue where wrong sector was displayed in a dialog in investigate missing freighters mission
- Pirates now also attack players when they are in an alliance ship in investigate freighters mission
[UBR] Added missing header and sender to insurance mail
[UBR] Fixed an issue where patrolling ships with a velocity bypass installed travelled really far into the distance
[UBR] Fixed issue where allies couldn't get organized with alliance relations
[UBR] Fixed repair order sometimes using armed turrets on allied targets
[UBR] Fixed craft's weapon overview resetting scroll position on every update
[UBR] Fixed an issue where coaxial turret shots instantly collided with the shooting ship when flying in the direction of the shot
[UBR] Fixed an exploit where ships without captains could mine a whole sector
[UBR] Fixed an issue where salvage AI couldn't use MultiHarvest turret properly
Fixed players getting stuck in the tutorial while building
Fixed a rare issue where players could get stuck in the tutorial when the torpedo from the pirate didn't hit them
Fixed possible crash on sector change
Fixed a crash where scaling with mouse not hovering over ship in block brush crashed the game
[UBR] Fixed an issue where torpedo weapon groups could not be unassigned
[UBR] Fixed an issue where the financial records of a factory weren't updated correctly when configured to buy/sell with other stations in the sector
[UBR] Fixed an issue where operations that remove goods from the cargo bay could return and still have some of those goods
[UBR] Fixed an issue where turrets were not removed when changing the block material they were placed on to something too low
