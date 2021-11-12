Gigapocalypse Full Release Update: New Gigas, New Stages, Endings and more!

Greetings Kaijū lovers,

The time has finally come: The full release update for Gigapocalypse has been published! You can expect 3 new Gigas (Gold King, Blight Queen and Ezer), 2 new stages and of course the update brings the campaigns to an end. With 9 Gigas in the game, that makes a total of 9 different endings - so there's a lot to do:

YouTube

Finally here is what to expect from todays full release update:

3 New Gigas (Gold King, Blight Queen, and Ezer)

2 New Stages

Dozens of new Pets

9 different endings (One end per Giga)

Put a limit to how much Mutation points can be gained from each stage on Endless Mode

Strengthen some Giga skill damage

Various bug fixes and optimizations

I hope you'll like it, and of course don't hesitate to let me know your honest feedback in Discord or in the Steam Community Hub. I am really looking forward to it!

And I would definitely like to THANK YOU for accompanying me until the full release of Gigapocalypse! It was an exciting and educational journey and it was just so much fun! Thank you for giving me so much feedback and making Gigapocalypse what it is today! ❤️

Stay safe, enjoy the update and see you on top of the leaderboards!

Goody

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543240/Gigapocalypse/