【2021年11月12日】修复部分BUG更新日志

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.

Fixes & Adjustments

Optimized overall memory consumption during "Close Call" to minimize possibility of crashes. (Optimization will be an ongoing process)

Optimized overall memory consumption during the event where the revived Giant King appears to minimize possibility of crashes. (Optimization will be an ongoing process)

Fixed issue where Reliquaries are not accurately displayed at the start of certain checkpoints.

Fixed issue where the bullets fired by enemies on hovercrafts go through walls.

Fixed issue where running along the wall during "Changes" will cause player to go through the wall.

Fixed issue where BGM does not restart after dying at the end of "Changes".

Fixed issue where character model does not disappear in the final scene of "Changes".

Fixed issue where vehicle can get stuck during the car chase segment in "Close Call".

Fixed issue where Reliquaries can be destroyed by Light Blade skills.

Reduced enemy HP for the "Hell" and "Revenge" difficulty levels.

Temporarily removed the dodge function triggered by pressing the movement keys twice.

Removed unnecessary objects generated by setting Raytracing to "High".

Other minor bug fixes.

Thank you for reporting bugs! Unfortunately we cannot reply to players' questions individually, but we will continue to check all comments and issues pointed out by everyone and will provide further updates as soon as possible.

Please play in DX12 mode if you keep getting crashes due to the event of Giant King after this patch.

We deeply apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you so much for your patience and your continuous support.