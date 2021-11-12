Update 12.11.2021

1. The basic stats and the rarity of some cards have changed.

Avatar of Honor

The card health has increased by 17%.

Witch Hunter

The card strength has decreased by 26%.

Pegasus

The total strength has increased by 37%.

The constant basic chance of ability triggering is 55%.

Amazon

The card rarity is changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The total card strength has increased by 21%.

The basic card health has increased by 18%.

The minimum chance of triggering the ability is 30%, the maximum chance is 40%.

White Lion

The card rarity has changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The minimum basic attack has increased by 82%.

The basic card health has increased by 15%.

The Bleeding ability has changed. When attacking, the card has a chance to wound the opponent and cause bleeding that destroys 15% of health every turn. Stacks 3 times.

Gargoyle Guard

The card’s health is lowered by 24%.

The minimum trigger chance of the Stone Skin ability is reduced from 50% to 45%. The maximum trigger chance is reduced from 55% to 50%.

Flesh Giant

The minimum attack is reduced by 36%.

Blade Maiden

The card rarity has changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The total strength has increased by 23%.

The basic health amount has increased by 7%.

The constant basic trigger chance of the ability of the Blade Maiden card is 55%.

The Extermination ability now affects all cards.

Fire Enchantress

The card rarity has changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The total strength has increased by 18%.

The minimum ability trigger chance is reduced from 55% to 35%, the maximum ability trigger chance is reduced from 60% to 40%.

Titans and Drakonids are immune to the Ignition ability.

Sea Cavalry

The card rarity has changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The total strength has increased by 23%.⠀

The health amount has increased by 17%.

Lizardman

The card rarity has changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The total attack power has increased by 10%, the health amount has increased by 15%.

The Regeneration ability has changed. It restores 30% of health instead of 20%.

Undead

The card rarity has changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The total attack power has increased by 15%, The health amount has increased by 25%.

The minimum ability trigger chance has increased from 40% to 45%, the maximum ability trigger chance has increased from 45% to 50%.

Summoner

The minimum attack of the card has increased by 43%.

Miracle Sphynx

The card rarity has changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The maximum basic strength has increased by 20%.

The Natural Order ability has changed. At the beginning of a duel, the card has a chance to kill the opponent instantly. Titans, Monsters and Drakonids are immune.

Horrible Hydra

The card rarity has changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The total attack power has increased by 10%, The health amount has increased by 15%.

The Growing Heads ability now heals 30% of health.⠀

Phoenix

The card rarity has changed: Rare instead of Uncommon.

The card strength has increased by 28%.

The basic health amount has increased by 9%.

The minimum and maximum chance of triggering the ability are reduced to 50% and 55% respectively.

At the beginning of a duel, it reduces the health of all creature types by 35%. Titans are immune.

Kraken

The total attack power has increased by 23%.

The health amount has increased by 7%.

Astral Loong

The health amount has increased by 19%.

Caladrius

The total attack power has increased by 7%.

The health amount has increased by 14%.

Nightblade

The maximum attack power is reduced by 15%.

Lake Remora

The total attack power is reduced by 34%.

Lord of Storm

The health amount has increased by 16%.

The constant basic percentage of the Power of the Tide ability has increased from 10% to 15%.

Iridescent Sluggy

The card’s own health amount has increased by 6%.

Tamed Mecha-Raptor

The total attack power is reduced by 19%.

Vicious Bibliophage

The health amount has increased by 33%.

Ice Queen

The total attack power has increased by 30%

The health amount has increased by 17%.⠀

Krampus

The total attack power has increased by 6%.

The health amount has increased by 8%.

Diresnouts

The health amount has decreased by 7%.

The minimum ability trigger chance has increased from 45% to 50%, the maximum ability trigger chance — from 50% to 55%.

Giant Steamcrab

The card rarity has changed to Promo.

The card strength has increased by 11%.

The basic health amount has increased by 7%.

The minimum ability trigger chance is reduced from 45% to 15%, the maximum trigger chance — from 50% to 20%.

Titans are immune to the Electroshock ability.

Barbarian Orc

The card rarity has changed to Promo.

The total card strength has increased by 8%.

The health amount has increased by 9%.

Guard Dendroid

The card rarity has changed to Promo.

The health amount has increased by 17%.

The minimum ability trigger chance has increased from 40% to 45%.

Crossbowman

The card rarity has changed to Promo.

The basic health amount has increased by 17%.⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀

Herald of Plague

The card rarity has changed to Promo.

The total card strength has increased by 17%.

The Incurable Disease ability reduces the opponent’s strength and health by 25%.

Avaris the Warrior

The card rarity has changed to Epic.

The total card strength has increased by 19%.

The basic health amount has increased by 7%.

The Full Force ability has changed: after receiving damage the card can get furious — it will be protected from 35% of damage and negative effects (poisoning, paralysis, hypnosis) for 4 turns.

2. The following cards are added to the chests:

Sinister Chest

Cards: Silk Weaver, Undead, Horrible Hydra.

Forest Heart

Cards: Hypno Hyla, Lizardman, Fire Enchantress.

3. A new Token Chest is added.

— The new chest can be opened with Titan Tokens. From this chest, players can get other types of tokens as rewards.

4. A new Card Box chest is added.

— The new chest has a built-in counter of opening chests for crystals: Forest Heart, Elements Chest, Dragon’s Soul, Sinister Chest. After opening these chests 25 times for crystals, you can open the Card Box chest.

— In the Card Box, you are guaranteed to find one of the cards that are kept in the chests for crystals. Besides, the Crasher Bug card has been added to the new chest.

— In the next updates, new cards will be added to the Card Box chest.

5. The visual effect of shining is added for the Gold Mine and the Mana Well.

— The buildings are shining when gold and mana boosters are active.

6. A new tab is added to the new Battle Pass mode: it displays the TOP 100 players in this mode.

7. The time limit for rejoining the clan is reduced from 30 to 3 days.

8. The upgrade time for the element tower buildings is reduced for all tower levels except the final one.

9. The following promo sets are sold with a 50% discount:

Master of Light

Master of Darkness

Master of Nature

Master of Fire

Master of Magic

Old price: 3000 crystals without a discount; 2000 crystals with a discount.

New price: 2000 crystals without a discount; 1000 crystals with a discount.

10. Illusion gem sets are sold with a 50% discount.

11. A new daily task is added: to use gold, mana, and experience boosters.

— This daily task is available from Level 12.

12. An extra notification window is added to the functions of the card dispelling button. It states the reason why a card can’t be dispelled.

13. The animation for the Carnivorous Toad card is added.

14. The skins for the Undersea Priestess card are renewed.

15. The skins for the Pegasus card are renewed.

16. The skins for the Witch card are renewed.

17. The price of Champion Seals has changed from 275 crystals to 350 crystals for 100 seals.

18. The bug of freezing on the last stage of training is fixed.

19. The allocation of daily tasks is fixed.

— The “Fight in a Clan War” daily task is not given to players whose clan does not participate in a Clan War.

20. Localization errors in the English version of the game are fixed.

21. The bug of the non-working button in the card shop is fixed.