is Released Now

A new game from the maker of <Gaokao.Love.100Days>, <Our End of the World> and <Tiny Snow>.

Humans have started a trade war!

Monsters can only struggle to survive...

A witty and hilarious comedy.

Make the store bigger and stronger together wih a bunny!

Add it to wishlist if you would like to try out later (or buy it nowːsteamhappyː)

The English translation of this game is still WIP, we'll keep updating.

Stay tuned!

For communication:

（Players）QQ: 303040876

（BUG Report）QQ: 865789494