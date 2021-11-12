Major Patch 9: Animation Overhaul + Camera Redesign

11/11/21
Brand New Animations!
-Completely new animations for all characters, now with animated hands
-Added an new aiming animation when selecting the hyzer angle, along with a camera zoom. On all shots
-Backhands and Forehands now have hard/soft animations, depending on the percentage power selected
New Camera Angles + Controls!
-The putting camera is now randomly selected from different options, theoretically avoiding situations where the player/basket cant be seen.(might not be true for every situation) I would say more "cinimatic"
-After a drive the camera will pan to show the character from the disc and the path of the flight. can also be rotated to look at the basket
-after a putt you are able to swith away from the putting camera angle and swith to the disc view
Let me know what you think of the new changes! I think both combine to make the action feel more engaging
Rob
Changed files in this update