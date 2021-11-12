Oh - Hello there!

Sorry for the delay in a new season. Solo dev, while trying to move and all kinds of other fun stuff, sure can put some kinks in the dev process!

Season 9 is live tomorrow at 6pm EST. There isn't much in this build, beside some content changes, but we're back full time working on the game again, so expect some big changes coming down the pipes!

ALSO

Weekly Seasonal Challenges!

This Season get the most Boss kills in a week and get a t3 sub to one of the Arena Masters!