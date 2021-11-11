Hello guys!

We are very happy with the release of the first two chapters of Opus Castle and we are closely following all the gameplay and analysis about the game.

We are aware of certain bugs that players are reporting to us and at this first moment, we are here to let everyone know that changes are already being made and our first patch is now available.

Update 1.0.1

Highlights

Motion blur has been removed from the game (for now).

Now a "press to open" message will appear on the pantry door.

Added an instruction screen with all the buttons and their functions in the game.

Improvements

Fixed the bug where the character kept appearing on the ceiling of certain environments.

Fixed the problem where the child didn't show up in the first cutscene of Chapter 2.

Removed the skip button from last cutscene.

If you have any problems with the game or found any bugs, let us know on the game's forum so we can analyze it!