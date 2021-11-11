Bunhouse Changelog 1.1.1

Changelog 1.1.1

ADDED: More grid spots in front of the greenhouse for placing furniture and plants

ADDED: A cheat code for enabling “Using On-Screen Keyboard Mode”

This is to specifically help people with muscular dystrophy and others who use the mouse with on-screen keyboards to control their bun

Also allows for control of player 1’s bun by hovering over the top/left/bottom/right parts of the screen

Added as a cheat code because if I included this in settings, I’m positive people would be confused as to why the mouse doesn’t interact with menu buttons given the cursor is always visible (something that would be difficult to implement at this point as the UI in the game is designed to be controller-centric)

CHANGED: Adjusted carry offset of Seed Shelf to make it less likely that the bun collides inside of it when placing

CHANGED: Bun can now walk over the Fertilizer Flinger

CHANGED: Main menu no longer has Save & Continue / Save & Quit options, instead there is simply a Save button and a Quit button

FIXED BUG: When player two uses the paint greenhouse menu and player one opens the main menu, it causes input issues in the paint menu

FIXED BUG: Selling the monstera during the tutorial makes the tutorial go on forever

FIXED BUG: Fish and camera collision issues

FIXED BUG: Koi fish escape their pond and start swimming/flying around the map as if they own the place

FIXED BUG: Torch has statue info displayed when inspecting it