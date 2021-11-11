Drink From Your Skull!

Vikings, Vagabonds, Countrymen! The post-launch update is here bringing all new quality of life changes.

Blacksmith

Head on down to the Blacksmith and you'll find yourself better equipped to... better equip your Vikings. The new UI will not only carry the equipments icon but also the name and price so you can better judge how to outfit your Vikings, alongside the new highlighting system that makes it clear who you are equipping.

(Special thanks to user Royce for inspiring this update)

Highlight System

Oh that's right, now when you address your warband your Vikings will let you know who your speaking to by highlighting themselves. This small change will dramatically ease the management of your warband. When dealing with cutthroats and thieves it tends to help to be clear.

Javelins

Your Vikings no longer march into raids with a single respawning Javelin, instead they carry a number of javelins on their person. This helps to differentiate the Javelins from the Javelin being thrown and the spears, and also just looks a whole lot better.

I hope these small updates help your experience of Longphort, if you have any additional ideas please leave a post in the forum.

Ver heill ok sæll!