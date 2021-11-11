_EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 15

NEW: Research Menu now allows for the Tech Tree View (Enabled by default on new accounts); you can enable or disable Tree View within Research Menu. It should greatly help in deciding what to research next.

Balance: Guard NPC's on Zenlike and Tutorial Mode has 30% Less Max Life.

Fixed Bug where one of the Ramps on ESMA-1 near Geyser did not work properly.

Fixed Bug where old tutorial System would sometimes activate after you return to the Meta Game.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come._