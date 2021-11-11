Entity Researchers Version 0.17

With the new Generator item a 100 level endurance map with a Case entity every 10 levels will be created. Generator encounters will use totally random entities disregarding location and time, providing plenty of XP and Res but no items, entities not in your Database will appear but be rendered unscannable. The Generator is unlocked at the end of the main story Missions.

There are four new Steam Achievements for beating Generator levels 10, 40, 70 and 100 and a new Leaderboard for Generator Score.

You may encounter two new rarer NPCs while exploring, Dr. Moss is active during the day and Rolk at night. The NPC rate has been increased so all random NPCs now appear more frequently.

Find Doctor Moss out in the field researching during the daylight hours, for entity information from your Database she'll reward you with Res.

At night the telepath Rolk could appear, gifting Stat Points every time he chooses to arrive.

The Player career Objective line has been extended with extra late-game objectives to prevent looping too early.

Notes:

Generator item

NPC Dr. Moss

NPC Rolk

Increased NPC rate

Player Objectives extended



Receive a Res bonus from Dr. Moss for entity data.



Descend 100 levels and defeat 10 Cases using the Generator.

Join the Discord for more Entity Researchers updates and feedback

https://discord.gg/4mMyWgWKZZ