Hello everyone !
A new card is appearing today, and it is about a small Robot, quite special since it brings to the meta a new effect: Perforation.
NEW COMER
If nothing can resist it, it's because Drill-02's arms were constructed from exotic materials that allow it to perforate any surface. Available in DIY stores.
Perforation: When attacking, Drill-02 ignores Armored and Protection.
Security: Drill-02's effects cannot be cancelled, and he cannot be targeted by opponent's effects.
NEW CHALLENGES
The new challenges are Pirates oriented this week. To win: Salt's avatar, Greysam, Rakam, Frog300 cards and 5,000 credits! Be ready!
NEW TOURNAMENT
Draft-Mania II
Build your deck before each match. Keep a cool head, and set the field on fire!
NEW BREACH
Shooting range.
Life on Elysia is no longer so peaceful and is further disrupted when a new breach shatters the skies ... Prepare your Proximate or Neutral spaceships to obtain these characters!
These cards have 2x more chances to be intercepted:
- DRILL-02
- GUNNER
- MAZELLE
- IGORR
- BULLWOLF
MISC
Some cards have been changed:
Sobaris: From 6-2 to 6-1
Neith: The duration of the paralysis changed from 3 turns to 2 turns
IGuard: From 6-3 to 6-2
Many thanks for your support and good play everyone!
- The Echo of Ayllu team
Changed files in this update