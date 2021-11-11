Hello everyone !

A new card is appearing today, and it is about a small Robot, quite special since it brings to the meta a new effect: Perforation.

NEW COMER

If nothing can resist it, it's because Drill-02's arms were constructed from exotic materials that allow it to perforate any surface. Available in DIY stores.

Perforation: When attacking, Drill-02 ignores Armored and Protection.

Security: Drill-02's effects cannot be cancelled, and he cannot be targeted by opponent's effects.

NEW CHALLENGES

The new challenges are Pirates oriented this week. To win: Salt's avatar, Greysam, Rakam, Frog300 cards and 5,000 credits! Be ready!

NEW TOURNAMENT

Draft-Mania II

Build your deck before each match. Keep a cool head, and set the field on fire!

NEW BREACH

Shooting range.

Life on Elysia is no longer so peaceful and is further disrupted when a new breach shatters the skies ... Prepare your Proximate or Neutral spaceships to obtain these characters!

These cards have 2x more chances to be intercepted:

DRILL-02

GUNNER

MAZELLE

IGORR

BULLWOLF

MISC

Some cards have been changed:

Sobaris: From 6-2 to 6-1

Neith: The duration of the paralysis changed from 3 turns to 2 turns

IGuard: From 6-3 to 6-2

Many thanks for your support and good play everyone!

- The Echo of Ayllu team