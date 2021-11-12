Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR Updated - 1.2.665.

Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR has been updated to build 1.2.665.
This build contains no code change from 1.2.625 but includes the input profiles changes listed below.
Updates or new input profiles for Windows Mixed Reality Controllers for the following titles:
- I Expect You To Die 2
Updates or new input profiles for HP Motion Controllers for the following titles:
- Astraeus
- Carly and the Reaperman – Escape from the Underworld
- Contagion VR - Outbreak
- Darknet
- Dash Dash World
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Dungeon Escape VR
- HoloBall
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher
- Kittypocalypse
- Megaton Rainfall
- Myst
- Noda
- Pavlov VR
- Payday 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider (VR compatibility requires “Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration Pack” DLC purchase and VR content is limited to “Blood Ties” game mode)
- Roblox
- Sharknado VR – Eye of the Storm
- Skylight
- Spacescape
- Tetris Effect: connected
- The Curious Study of Dr. Blackwood
- The Orville: Interactive Fan Experience (WMR compatible when opted into the v1.0.1.2 beta [v1.0.1.2 – With VR Support])
- The Walking Dead
- Transference
- Vox Machinae
- VRChat
- War Dust : 32 vs 32 battles
- X-Plane 11
Changed files in this update