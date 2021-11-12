Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR Updated - 1.2.665.

Share · View all patches · Build 7698163 · Last edited 12 November 2021 – 17:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR has been updated to build 1.2.665.

This build contains no code change from 1.2.625 but includes the input profiles changes listed below.

Updates or new input profiles for Windows Mixed Reality Controllers for the following titles:

I Expect You To Die 2

Updates or new input profiles for HP Motion Controllers for the following titles: