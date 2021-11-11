Hotfix: 0.13.11596 Released!

Welcome Soldiers!
Our latest hotfix is out and aims to resolve various stability, performance, gameplay and visual issues since the 0.13 release.
Gameplay
Changes
- Added alternate Rifleman role with Berthier 1907/15 to early war French team infantry sections
- Added alternate Rifleman role with Ross Mk. III to Canadian late war infantry sections
- Changed CEF recon role's side arm from Colt 1917 to Webley Mk VI
- Decreased suppression scores from 15 to 5
- Increased Section Leader teamwork , Section Leader spawn, and Rally Point scores from 1 to 5
- Reduced Madsen magazine from 30 rounds to 25 rounds, increased max mags from 6 to 7
- Reduced max time per objective on assault from 20 minutes to 16.5 minutes (15 minutes + 1.5 minute prep phase)
- Reduced recoil of the RSC 1917
- Removed ammo boxes from Signaller roles
- Increased ammunition from 30 to 40 for all pistols
- Removed reload UI audio feedback
- Removed smoke grenades from rifleman roles
- Unified naming of Berthier 1907/15 rifle across French and Harlem Hellfighter roles
Updated various loadouts
- Section Leader 01: Revolver, Frag Grenade, Smoke Grenade
- Section Leader 02: Semi-Automatic Pistol (or Revolver depending on faction), 2x Frag Grenade, Smoke Grenade
- Section Leader 02: Rifle, Sidearm, Frag Grenade, Smoke Grenade
- Light Machine Gunner: Primary weapon, Pistol, Melee Weapon (no longer has grenade)
- Signaller: Removed ammo bag
- Medic 01: Rifle, Smoke Grenade, Medic Bag
- Medic 02: Pistol, Smoke Grenade, Medic bag
- Commander 01: Revolver, Frag Grenade
- Commander 02: Semi-Automatic Pistol (or Revolver depending on faction), 2x Frag Grenade
Fixes
- Fixed Harlem Hellfighter roles with Berthier rifles only rearming 3 magazines instead of 10 on Rally Point/Section Leader spawn
Factions
New
- Added Newfoundland Regiment detachment to BEF on Poelcappelle layers
- Added Stoßtruppen section to German Empire on Zonnebeke, Chateau-Thierry and Cantigny
Fixes
- Added missing medic and Signaller armbands for early war BEF
- Added missing medic armbands for early war FR
- Adjusted the HHF belt to better contour the tunic
- Removed redundant medical decal from the medic roles
- Fixed naming issue for weapons on CEF Officer late war and Recon leader late war
Maps
Fixes
- Adjusted playable area sizes on Ansoncourt, Chateau-Thierry, Combles, Frise, Poelcappelle and Vimy Ridge to be within blocking zones
- Added out-of-bounds volume to fix exploits on Vimy Ridge
- Fixed Frise river ending abruptly
- Fixed collision size in asset causing collision issues in Ansoncourt
- Fixed Sechault capture zone sizes
- Fixed various issues on Vimy Ridge
- Fixed Vimy Ridge firefight using full team template
- Fixing bad spawn points on Vimy Ridge Frontlines
- Fixed CEF Shooting Range loading HHF
- Fixed floating cliff faces on Vieil Armand
- Fixed missing ravine outside of the map on Vieil Armand
Art
- Optimized forest trenches
UI
- Fixed icon for password protected servers not updating
- Fixed misaligned scoreboard columns
- Fixed Chinese characters not being displayed correctly where new font is in use
- Fixed passworded servers not displaying the lock icon correctly
- Fixed not being able to favorite a server
Optimization / General Fixes
- Fixed various server and client crashes
- Optimized trench assets on Ansoncourt and Zonnebeke
- Added missing LODs for Late War FR character equipment
Known issues
- AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround
- Open following file:
C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini
If the file doesn't exist, create it.
2. Add following lines at the end:
[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True
[Audio] bDisableMasterEQ=True
- Ansoncourt Day: Looking through Binoculars can be overly bright
- Ansoncourt underground bunkers have lighting issues
- Assault capture points can sometimes not be captured, even if the objective shows up on the HUD. If you hear the ticking noise, capturing is successfully progressing
- Changing Sensitivity Settings will break when joining a server or switching map and having Sensitivity Multipliers toggled on
- Soldier Sensitivity Scaling settings will not apply to every weapon where it may be expected
- Combat Record / Personal statistics do currently not display the scores correctly
- Damage radius of field cannons will sometimes cause players to not be killed immediately
- Deploying LMG bipods on walls while prone can lead to players teleporting under the map
- Infantry section members will see a SL ability icon in the bottom left screen
- M1895 “Potato Digger” is called M1985 “Potato Digger”
- No. 20 Rifle Grenade uses placeholder sounds
- Personal awards are not granted correctly
- Players can get stuck within joining the process of joining a server
- Saving the microphone will be reset after two restarts
- Shooting Range for CEF vs GER loads HHF vs GER instead
- Some CPUs can have degraded performance when Hyperthreading/SMT is active
- Some surfaces do not show impact effects. Damage should still apply
- Switching Audio quality in the options menu will cause a crash when connected to a server or when playing on the Shooting Range. Please restart the game to prevent that from happening.
- VOIP widget role icon is not being displayed correctly
Changed files in this update