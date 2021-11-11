Patch v.0.7.1

Hey everybody! This is a patch with some fixes, improvements and some minor changes. On the other hand, we just wanted you to know that we are focused right now in bringing you Act IV as soon as possible and, as a reminder, big thank you for all your feedback with the game, its mechanics and everything! We really appreciate it.

Fixes and changes

Improved the damage stats screen! Including all the dots individually for each hero. This will only work for new games.

Added a score bonus for completing a run in all the game modes, so that it will always be more profitable to finish it than to let you die in the final boss.

Added experience gained in the "last games" recap in the tome of knowledge.

In the Obelisk/Weekly gamemode, coop players will no longer be able to modify the selected perks for characters that they dont own

Corruption windows now have a show/hide button to check the different paths when choosing a corruption

Balance:

Lowered the difficulty curve of madness in adventure mode, especially in madness 1, the enemies will have a little less life and will not hit as hard (note that the change from madness 0 to 1 will still be complex because the enemies are more random and earn better cards).

Unlucky has been added in Obelisk 4 madness and Energized heroes have been removed in 8, even so, you will still get +1 starting energy for lvl 9 and 10 in madness (we think the level 9 difficulty increase is big and so we will still give the +1 energy, plus with the act 4 patch and all the changes we will be keeping an eye on the new difficulty of the obelisk challenge).

Love Enhancer, cost increased to de 2 (from 1)

Sanctuary, lowered vitality and added vanish to the yellow version (The AoE vitality is too strong right now, compared to the other heals and ways to heal, we still want the vitality to be strong, but more focused in single target or that you have to dedicate some extra items and not just cycle/spam 1 card. As it makes it mandatory/imperative in any run/build at higher difficulties, besides making it difficult to balance the damage that the enemies would have to do (it is not the same not having vitality, that all the heroes have 10-15 vitality in round 2-3).

As usual, thank you so much for your help, reports and suggestions!