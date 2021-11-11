 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 11 November 2021

Energized Update Now On Experimental Branch!

Howdy Folks!

Update 31 :: Energized is now available on the experimental branch! The Energized Update still has more in development, but most of the new features are in place.

This update focuses on overhauling the planet map visuals, surface side power structures, UI tweaks and more. What isn’t currently available is the new mission system and POI locations. While this was intended to be part of this update, the mission system needs more work and I wanted to get these other changes out to you fine people.

Check out the experimental branch if you would like to provide feedback and bug reports on the latest content.

