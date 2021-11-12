Patch Notes for November 12th

Good day archaeologists!

Today we have a minor patch for the current QoL-Update for you! This one not only fixes some minor issues with players getting stuck in rare cases, but also brings with it another community-requested change!

In our mission to reduce plattforming and improve actual puzzle-solving we completely redesigned the puzzle in Chapter 6 Level 4! Have a small sneak peek right here!

As always: thank you so very much for your support and we all hope that you'll continue to enjoy your time on OPIS! 💖