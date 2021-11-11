De-Spookify Patch

The Fling Halloween Season has come to an end!

Team Calavera raced valiantly but ultimately Team Jack-O-Lantern came out on top! When members of Team Jack-O-Lantern update to this latest version and start the game they will receive an exclusive skin. Enjoy!

Because the Halloween Season has come to end the levels are no longer spookified. But as a special surprise to mark the end of the season... there is a brand new level: Haunted Highway!

Haunted Highway might be one of our best looking levels yet. Our goal for the level was for it be one of the easiest levels in the game while still providing a lot of challenging nuances when trying to race fast against the clock. That way it will help round out the difficulty curve at the beginning of the game while providing a great competitive track for race mode. We'll see you on the Haunted Highway!

Team SplitSide

Patch Notes

New Content Added

New Level "Haunted Highway" with 4 campaign modes and 1 race mode

3 new Haunted Skins (1 for each character - Candy, Slime and Appleworm)

1 exclusive community event winner skin for team Jack-O'-Lantern



Bug fixes