DeadOS update for 11 November 2021

Version 0.7.0 is now live!

11 November 2021

Hi everyone! Big update for you this time!

The rendering system has been completely overhauled for significant gpu performance gains! As a result the max city size has been upgraded from 12 square blocks to 15, and from 10k max civilians to 25k!

I'm really hoping you will enjoy this update as it means larger simulations than ever before! Because this is an overhauled system I'd very much appreciate if you put in the forums any issues you encounter with poor performance or glitches.

Other patch notes:

  • As part of the visual overhaul the blood now coveres the grid lines and turns them red.
  • Fixed a bug when using Twitch integration where chat members added before the population were generated weren't included in the name list.

I hope you enjoy this most recent update!

Benn

