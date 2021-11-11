P&C Beta Update: 11.11.2021

"Unexpectedly lewd"

I'm a huge fan of the new haircuts!

Adding them to the parts for random NPCs is the kind of addition to the game I'm happy with the most 👌🏻! They won't pass down to the offspring though, since it's not a "natural" haircut.

The next Beta will focus on Bird Princess (tavern chats, lovey lines, after-sex lines, SUCC and THICC dialogues...), but this week you get a chunky package full of lewds and fashion-y additions!

Size: 521.4 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW animation #2 added!

ːswirliesː Dragon NPCs (Feathered) NSFW animation #3 added!

ːswirliesː Cat Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Dog Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Mouse Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Rabbit Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Random NPCs can now come with alternative hairstyles (currently only for Human, Harvest, Desert, Goblin, Moth, Cat, Dog, Mouse, Rabbit Progeny)

ːswirliesː Added Futa variant to Holstaur NPCs THICC form

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed new campfire BURNING ALL YOUR EXP

ːswirliesː Fixed mech-piloting Mouse NPCs being bodiless