Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View Patch 1.0.0.3 is now live!

Hey all,

We just updated Conway with Patch 1.0.0.3!

Moving into week 2 since launch, it's great to see everyone enjoying and feeding back to us on their experience in Dahlia View!

We've put together a set of patch notes found below but as ever, please do message us if you spot anything you'd like us to take a look at:

Large fixes

Removed the need to go back to the mallet in the McKee's level if player has already started the conversation when coming from a load which caused a blocker

Quality of life

A saving progress message now communicates to the player when the game is saving

Added refinement to Conway movement when bumping into things + his turn speed to help player accessibility

Can now enable 'Alternate Gamepad Prompt Textures in the 'gameplay menu' to display alternative prompt icons

Saving

We now save on completion of evidence review so you don't have to reply if quitting out before the next scene starts

'Use Mouse Interaction' option now saves correctly

Minor fixes

[spoiler]- Hidden Annabelle's cigarette in the Opening after it detaches so it isn't left floating by the step after she leaves

Fixed an issue when loading back into Downes' pub, where the character is invisible

Fixed issue where you could click on invisible wheelchair box when Tony is sat in it

Fixed an issue where the player could teleport on top of desk in the pub

Fixed issue where under certain instances, you were able to advance into the barrel room in Downes level before the player has unlocked the padlock on the door.

Update issue in Downes' level where player can interrupt dialogue mid conversation when interacting with other objects in the office

Fixed an issue where the jumper cables in Levy's Garage could be broken[/spoiler]

Thank you all for playing our latest work and please do consider reviewing the game on Steam as this is the number 1 way to help get our work out to more players. The word of mouth is everything!