Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View update for 11 November 2021

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View Patch 1.0.0.3 is now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

We just updated Conway with Patch 1.0.0.3!

Moving into week 2 since launch, it's great to see everyone enjoying and feeding back to us on their experience in Dahlia View!

We've put together a set of patch notes found below but as ever, please do message us if you spot anything you'd like us to take a look at:

Large fixes

  • Removed the need to go back to the mallet in the McKee's level if player has already started the conversation when coming from a load which caused a blocker

Quality of life

  • A saving progress message now communicates to the player when the game is saving
  • Added refinement to Conway movement when bumping into things + his turn speed to help player accessibility
  • Can now enable 'Alternate Gamepad Prompt Textures in the 'gameplay menu' to display alternative prompt icons

Saving

  • We now save on completion of evidence review so you don't have to reply if quitting out before the next scene starts
  • 'Use Mouse Interaction' option now saves correctly

Minor fixes

[spoiler]- Hidden Annabelle's cigarette in the Opening after it detaches so it isn't left floating by the step after she leaves

  • Fixed an issue when loading back into Downes' pub, where the character is invisible
  • Fixed issue where you could click on invisible wheelchair box when Tony is sat in it
  • Fixed an issue where the player could teleport on top of desk in the pub
  • Fixed issue where under certain instances, you were able to advance into the barrel room in Downes level before the player has unlocked the padlock on the door.
  • Update issue in Downes' level where player can interrupt dialogue mid conversation when interacting with other objects in the office
  • Fixed an issue where the jumper cables in Levy's Garage could be broken[/spoiler]

Thank you all for playing our latest work and please do consider reviewing the game on Steam as this is the number 1 way to help get our work out to more players. The word of mouth is everything!

  • The White Paper Team

