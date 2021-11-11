Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View Patch 1.0.0.3 is now live!

Hey all,
We just updated Conway with Patch 1.0.0.3!
Moving into week 2 since launch, it's great to see everyone enjoying and feeding back to us on their experience in Dahlia View!
We've put together a set of patch notes found below but as ever, please do message us if you spot anything you'd like us to take a look at:
Large fixes
- Removed the need to go back to the mallet in the McKee's level if player has already started the conversation when coming from a load which caused a blocker
Quality of life
- A saving progress message now communicates to the player when the game is saving
- Added refinement to Conway movement when bumping into things + his turn speed to help player accessibility
- Can now enable 'Alternate Gamepad Prompt Textures in the 'gameplay menu' to display alternative prompt icons
Saving
- We now save on completion of evidence review so you don't have to reply if quitting out before the next scene starts
- 'Use Mouse Interaction' option now saves correctly
Minor fixes
[spoiler]- Hidden Annabelle's cigarette in the Opening after it detaches so it isn't left floating by the step after she leaves
- Fixed an issue when loading back into Downes' pub, where the character is invisible
- Fixed issue where you could click on invisible wheelchair box when Tony is sat in it
- Fixed an issue where the player could teleport on top of desk in the pub
- Fixed issue where under certain instances, you were able to advance into the barrel room in Downes level before the player has unlocked the padlock on the door.
- Update issue in Downes' level where player can interrupt dialogue mid conversation when interacting with other objects in the office
- Fixed an issue where the jumper cables in Levy's Garage could be broken[/spoiler]
Thank you all for playing our latest work and please do consider reviewing the game on Steam as this is the number 1 way to help get our work out to more players. The word of mouth is everything!
- The White Paper Team
Changed files in this update